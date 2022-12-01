Joey Slye is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye has been named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for his overall performance in November. Slye was perfect on field goals last month, going 10 for 10. He led all NFC kickers in FGs made(10), points scored(37), and FG %(100). Commanders PR provided some more info, stats, and more for Slye’s accomplishment and how it affects their records.

First time in franchise history that two Washington players have won NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in back-to-back months in the same year.

Second time in team history that two players won NFC Player of the Month honors in consecutive months, and 1st since LB Wilber Marshall captured NFC Defensive Player of the Month in Oct. and WR Gary Clark captured NFC Offensive Player of the Month in Nov of 1991.

Slye is the fifth member of the franchise to capture NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. He joins S Pat Eilers (1993), P Matt Turk (1997) K Dustin Hopkins (2016) and P Tress Way (2022) as the only players to receive the honor.

Slye is the 18th Washington player to receive NFC Player of the Month honors and the first since P Tress Way did so in October of 2022.

