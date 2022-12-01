 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 13 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots picks

Thursday Night Football!

By Scott Jennings
Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an AFC East(the second best East in the NFL) matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

Injury Report

Matchup: Buffalo Bills (8-3) vs New England Patriots (6-5)

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 1st | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 158, XM/SXM 225, Internet 821) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -3 1/2, O/U 44

Prediction: Bills 27 - Patriots 23

