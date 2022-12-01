NFL Week 13 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots picks

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an AFC East(the second best East in the NFL) matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.
Injury Report
Patriots Wednesday injury report and #BUFvsNE game statuses: https://t.co/XHmfNdgW3l— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 30, 2022
Matchup: Buffalo Bills (8-3) vs New England Patriots (6-5)
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 1st | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA
“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 158, XM/SXM 225, Internet 821) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -3 1/2, O/U 44
Prediction: Bills 27 - Patriots 23
SB Nation Blogs: Buffalo Rumblings | Pats Pulpit
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...