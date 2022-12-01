All aTwitter: 1 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Are the Commanders on the come up?

@kylebrandt says it’s time to stop on them pic.twitter.com/CJK9cEq84a — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 30, 2022

OL Wes Schweitzer has been designated to return to practice, according to the Commanders. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2022

With St-Juste, it's not a high ankle sprain, more a mid-ankle sprain. See how it progresses this week... And the plan for Young will be to work him harder Thur and Fri to see if he can go Sunday. Playing on turf isn't a factor at all, Rivera said. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2022

Rivera says WR Jahan Dotson's time has been lessened in part because using more 2 and 3 TE looks. But Rivera said of Dotson: "still important and integral to what we're doing...Just a matter of time before he sees more opportunities.... We know how dynamic he is." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2022

.@JahanDotson shares why he is supporting the @AmericanCancer Society with his #MyCauseMyCleats — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 30, 2022

This is a bad combination: The Giants allow 3.15 yards BEFORE contact per rush, third worst in the NFL. They rank fourth in yards after contact at 2.01.



Trying hard to determine Washington's offensive strategy for Sunday. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2022

Pretty impressive to watch 1 guy totally transform a team @Commanders #NFLLIVE pic.twitter.com/h5W43rkfE2 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 30, 2022

My dude @Jwillpart2 was the highest rated offensive Commander according to PFF last week. Glad to see him back in the mix! — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 30, 2022

The moment never been too big for me pic.twitter.com/p05WUbwCfJ — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) November 30, 2022

A few minutes ago, Sam Cosmi said he'd play guard on Sunday if Trai Turner is out.



Mentioned a few weeks back that, at least in the short term, the best OL 5 includes Lucas and Cosmi together. Some see Cosmi best at tackle. We'll see. https://t.co/SbAL1kcLFR — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2022

From @GMFB: Chase Young is the biggest wildcard in the #Commanders season. This could be the week… pic.twitter.com/HKrCOwNDOS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2022

When you try to project what the NFL playoff bracket will look like after Week 18, it's clear we're down to 3 teams for the final 2 NFC wild-card spots. And 2 of those teams are NFC East teams nobody really believes in. https://t.co/xCDvgeDDOS — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) November 30, 2022

I know this has been circulating around Twitter, but it's wrong.



Fair comps for Heinicke would be Geno Smith (3.5M), Brissett (4.5), Mayfield (4.8M), Garropolo (7.5).



Heinicke will be compensated, but I anticipate something like 3yr/36M with a voidable 3rd year to spread out $ pic.twitter.com/aeg9ioNcwr — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 30, 2022

Jimmy G and Geno Smith are both free agents after this year — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) November 30, 2022

Jackson State coach (and Hall of Fame CB) Deion Sanders reportedly is telling recruits he'll pick a school by Sunday; Colorado, Cincinnati, and USF are believed to be in the mix. https://t.co/xWZ0UBOYNX — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 30, 2022

Singer-songwriter-keyboardist Christine McVie, who enjoyed a long tenure in the London-bred band Fleetwood Mac before becoming a key contributor to the group’s multi-platinum success of the late ‘70s, died Nov. 30 after a short illness. She was 79. https://t.co/vq8ZOedAWz pic.twitter.com/VXNhK8maJn — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2022

RIP to AFL and Chargers legend John Hadl, an interesting character who formed an unstoppable combination with Lance Alworth. And the owner of a record that won't ever be broken: he was the starting QB in 9 games that ended in a tie! — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 30, 2022

The uncle and nephew behind Left Hand Up signed a deal to perform at the Commanders next two home games https://t.co/LrT6UXs8la — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 30, 2022

Dyami Brown explains why he's now wearing 2 mouthpieces at the same time https://t.co/QF33iZsEAr — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 30, 2022

Our bad @_Dfoe5



We should have told you that you were mic'd up.@EASTERNMOTORS | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 30, 2022

