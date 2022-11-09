All aTwitter: 10 November 2022 - The team (Dan Snyder) makes a statement

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
BREAKING— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 9, 2022
Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has announced a press conference tomorrow related to the Washington @Commanders.
Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/UcVUO31JIJ
A Commanders spokesperson just issued this statement in light of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and his office scheduling a news conference "to make a major announcement related to the [team]" tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HWYvdmzRY9— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 9, 2022
The fact that the #Commanders are making a statement blasting the guy that is going to make an announcement about them tomorrow means the Commanders are about to get dragged#HTTC— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) November 10, 2022
The Commanders should know better than to post that in retaliation.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 9, 2022
Using Brian Robinson Jr as a shield is typical for this organization. Their worst (it’s a long list) was when they leaked awful things about Scot McCloughan instead of trying to help him. Not sure they can embarrass themselves anymore…embarrassment has become the expectation.— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) November 9, 2022
Commanders are double digit underdogs to the undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football and ownership just made it harder. Way to go. What a joke.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 10, 2022
I don't know if tonight's Commanders statement is the worst they've ever released but its certainly my least favorite.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 10, 2022
Making Brian Robinson re-live one of the great tragedies of his life is the worst part. They're also demanding the AG do something that isn't his job. So bad.
I repeat, this is completely unfair to the players and the coaches of the Washington Commanders.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 10, 2022
There’s always something going on off the football field.
Ron Rivera just buried his mother, now he has to come back and answer questions about this back & forth
It’s never ending.
The combination of low class and low IQ is a terrible one. But we've had it at the top for 23-plus years. Can't end soon enough. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 10, 2022
NFL needs to do whatever it can to expedite the sale of the Washington Commanders. Get him out of here - ASAP.— BGObsession (@BGObsession) November 10, 2022
Also: The D.C. Attorney General can only prosecute juvenile crimes and some misdemeanors. The prosecution of serious adult crimes are handled by the the U.S. Attorney's Office. https://t.co/HNeba2Xv80https://t.co/NUnFMzE4pT— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 9, 2022
Brian Robinson’s agent: https://t.co/8a7deqggEV— John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2022
Considering the desperation of Snyder's message, it's clear that he's cornered/angry.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 10, 2022
Logical thinking would say he's already been served whatever legal document is referenced tomorrow.
I can't imagine a grandiose announcement without contact.
That means bad news for Snyder https://t.co/mhG2khJ1n5
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...