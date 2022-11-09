All aTwitter: 10 November 2022 - The team (Dan Snyder) makes a statement

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

BREAKING



Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has announced a press conference tomorrow related to the Washington @Commanders.



Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/UcVUO31JIJ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 9, 2022

A Commanders spokesperson just issued this statement in light of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and his office scheduling a news conference "to make a major announcement related to the [team]" tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HWYvdmzRY9 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 9, 2022

The fact that the #Commanders are making a statement blasting the guy that is going to make an announcement about them tomorrow means the Commanders are about to get dragged#HTTC — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) November 10, 2022

The Commanders should know better than to post that in retaliation. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 9, 2022

Using Brian Robinson Jr as a shield is typical for this organization. Their worst (it’s a long list) was when they leaked awful things about Scot McCloughan instead of trying to help him. Not sure they can embarrass themselves anymore…embarrassment has become the expectation. — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) November 9, 2022

Commanders are double digit underdogs to the undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football and ownership just made it harder. Way to go. What a joke. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 10, 2022

I don't know if tonight's Commanders statement is the worst they've ever released but its certainly my least favorite.



Making Brian Robinson re-live one of the great tragedies of his life is the worst part. They're also demanding the AG do something that isn't his job. So bad. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 10, 2022

I repeat, this is completely unfair to the players and the coaches of the Washington Commanders.



There’s always something going on off the football field.



Ron Rivera just buried his mother, now he has to come back and answer questions about this back & forth



It’s never ending. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 10, 2022

The combination of low class and low IQ is a terrible one. But we've had it at the top for 23-plus years. Can't end soon enough. #Commanders — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 10, 2022

NFL needs to do whatever it can to expedite the sale of the Washington Commanders. Get him out of here - ASAP. — BGObsession (@BGObsession) November 10, 2022

Also: The D.C. Attorney General can only prosecute juvenile crimes and some misdemeanors. The prosecution of serious adult crimes are handled by the the U.S. Attorney's Office. https://t.co/HNeba2Xv80https://t.co/NUnFMzE4pT — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 9, 2022

Considering the desperation of Snyder's message, it's clear that he's cornered/angry.



Logical thinking would say he's already been served whatever legal document is referenced tomorrow.



I can't imagine a grandiose announcement without contact.



That means bad news for Snyder https://t.co/mhG2khJ1n5 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 10, 2022

