All aTwitter: 9 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington has averaged 14 ppg since Week 3. A full 7 points below the league average.



17 ppg on the year.



No question Turner has his issues, but when you are that bad offensively & gradually declining, it’s not just the OC holding the unit back. It’s not just the QB either. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 8, 2022

Trenches matter. It gets discussed, but never discussed enough with Washington. If you cannot control the LOS, you have a very small chance at winning. Unless you have 1 of 7-8 current QBs in the lg.



WSH OL faced so many issues vs. Minny’s DL, & Philly DL is just as good. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 8, 2022

This is surprising. The #Commanders lead the NFC in receptions of 25+. pic.twitter.com/TlXHvhdneg — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 9, 2022

Fun fact from the NFL: Washington is 4-2 in games decided by seven or fewer points this season, tied with the Titans (4-2) for the league’s second-best record. (Giants are first.) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 8, 2022

that's how i know this team ain't goin now where. teams that barely squeak out wins over good teams don't win playoff games. i'm surprised to see so much optimism for the season — throwing absolute haymakers towards my enemies (@b1gp00py) November 8, 2022

Oh? In 2015, Broncos went 9-3 in games decided by one score. They won the Super Bowl that season. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 8, 2022

Notable PFF grades/ranks for #HTTC so far this season



Heinicke 42.0 ranks 39th

McLaurin 72.5 28th

Samuel 71.0 38th

Gibson 75.0 15th

Leno 77.4 14th

Fuller 56.4 76th

St. Juste 56.3 77th

Curl 81.9 5th

Forrest 78.8 9th

Allen 80.1 10th

Sweat 89.6 6th — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 8, 2022

A Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos partnership to buy the Washington Commanders seems to be full throttle ... because Monday night the two billionaires grabbed dinner in LA -- breaking bread for more than two hours. https://t.co/G6n7kh2Sjo — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 8, 2022

Not to get entirely too far down the road, but Jay-Z had to sell his Nets stake bc he launched Roc Nation Sports. Not sure how that would play out in an NFL ownership bid but Roc Nation reps a bunch of NFL players, including Saquon, Bradley Chubb, others https://t.co/d3D7JqhpVl — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 8, 2022

This is going to be a crazy period. There will be a lot about interested buyers. Jeff Bezos (Jay-Z?). Mat Ishbia. We know longtime diehard fan Matthew McConaughey wants to either lead a group or be part of one (he is definitely not yet tied to any group). Exploring possibilities. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 8, 2022

Receivers covered by Sauce this year:



Amari Cooper

Ja'Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

Diontae Johnson

George Pickens

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Courtland Sutton

Jerry Jeudy

Stefon Diggs

Gabe Davis



Total catches vs man coverage - four, for 28 yds.



Incredible resumé for a rookie corner. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 8, 2022

Quality control coach to play-caller in two years. That’s … something. https://t.co/nRdFOVNkRD — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 8, 2022

So… wondered if the Snyders had any comment on Jim Irsay’s recent moves. Got this from the Commanders:



“We would never judge an owner without having all the facts. We stand for people of merit and experience and promote policies that provide equal opportunity for all.” — John Keim (@john_keim) November 8, 2022

Here’s my resume to all @NFL teams looking for a HC this off-season:16 yr NFL vet, 256 consecutive games played, 0 games missed, All-Pro, HOF nominee, Commanders Ring of Fame, Commanders radio color analyst, Volunteer Middle School defensive coordinator at Charlotte Latin School — TheIronman (@LFletcher59) November 8, 2022

This is exactly what I'd love a future Redwolves (or Warriors, Hogs, Potomacs) jersey to look like. Deep, true burgundy, a true gold, logo on the sleeves, name on the back in gold pic.twitter.com/u3h8In0UkV — SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) November 8, 2022

NFL meeting week 9 pic.twitter.com/kz0kVxPc2p — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 8, 2022

A cuckoo chick evicts other eggs from the nest to ensure its own survival pic.twitter.com/pp8RwyLObO — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 8, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: