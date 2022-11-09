All aTwitter: 9 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington has averaged 14 ppg since Week 3. A full 7 points below the league average.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 8, 2022
17 ppg on the year.
No question Turner has his issues, but when you are that bad offensively & gradually declining, it’s not just the OC holding the unit back. It’s not just the QB either.
Trenches matter. It gets discussed, but never discussed enough with Washington. If you cannot control the LOS, you have a very small chance at winning. Unless you have 1 of 7-8 current QBs in the lg.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 8, 2022
WSH OL faced so many issues vs. Minny’s DL, & Philly DL is just as good.
This is surprising. The #Commanders lead the NFC in receptions of 25+. pic.twitter.com/TlXHvhdneg— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 9, 2022
Fun fact from the NFL: Washington is 4-2 in games decided by seven or fewer points this season, tied with the Titans (4-2) for the league’s second-best record. (Giants are first.)— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 8, 2022
that's how i know this team ain't goin now where. teams that barely squeak out wins over good teams don't win playoff games. i'm surprised to see so much optimism for the season— throwing absolute haymakers towards my enemies (@b1gp00py) November 8, 2022
Oh? In 2015, Broncos went 9-3 in games decided by one score. They won the Super Bowl that season.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 8, 2022
Notable PFF grades/ranks for #HTTC so far this season— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 8, 2022
Heinicke 42.0 ranks 39th
McLaurin 72.5 28th
Samuel 71.0 38th
Gibson 75.0 15th
Leno 77.4 14th
Fuller 56.4 76th
St. Juste 56.3 77th
Curl 81.9 5th
Forrest 78.8 9th
Allen 80.1 10th
Sweat 89.6 6th
A Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos partnership to buy the Washington Commanders seems to be full throttle ... because Monday night the two billionaires grabbed dinner in LA -- breaking bread for more than two hours. https://t.co/G6n7kh2Sjo— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 8, 2022
Not to get entirely too far down the road, but Jay-Z had to sell his Nets stake bc he launched Roc Nation Sports. Not sure how that would play out in an NFL ownership bid but Roc Nation reps a bunch of NFL players, including Saquon, Bradley Chubb, others https://t.co/d3D7JqhpVl— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 8, 2022
This is going to be a crazy period. There will be a lot about interested buyers. Jeff Bezos (Jay-Z?). Mat Ishbia. We know longtime diehard fan Matthew McConaughey wants to either lead a group or be part of one (he is definitely not yet tied to any group). Exploring possibilities.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 8, 2022
Receivers covered by Sauce this year:— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 8, 2022
Amari Cooper
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
Diontae Johnson
George Pickens
Tyreek Hill
Jaylen Waddle
Courtland Sutton
Jerry Jeudy
Stefon Diggs
Gabe Davis
Total catches vs man coverage - four, for 28 yds.
Incredible resumé for a rookie corner.
Quality control coach to play-caller in two years. That’s … something. https://t.co/nRdFOVNkRD— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 8, 2022
So… wondered if the Snyders had any comment on Jim Irsay’s recent moves. Got this from the Commanders:— John Keim (@john_keim) November 8, 2022
“We would never judge an owner without having all the facts. We stand for people of merit and experience and promote policies that provide equal opportunity for all.”
Here’s my resume to all @NFL teams looking for a HC this off-season:16 yr NFL vet, 256 consecutive games played, 0 games missed, All-Pro, HOF nominee, Commanders Ring of Fame, Commanders radio color analyst, Volunteer Middle School defensive coordinator at Charlotte Latin School— TheIronman (@LFletcher59) November 8, 2022
This is exactly what I'd love a future Redwolves (or Warriors, Hogs, Potomacs) jersey to look like. Deep, true burgundy, a true gold, logo on the sleeves, name on the back in gold pic.twitter.com/u3h8In0UkV— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) November 8, 2022
NFL meeting week 9 pic.twitter.com/kz0kVxPc2p— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 8, 2022
A cuckoo chick evicts other eggs from the nest to ensure its own survival pic.twitter.com/pp8RwyLObO— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 8, 2022
