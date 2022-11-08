Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E10 (Thank God that game is over)

The streakin’ is over, unless you’re a weirdo white quarterback riding on a plane.

Throughout the entirety of the Vikings game this past Sunday, I was struck by how true it is/was/is that I am—and have been—totally over Kirk. He played well enough for them to win or lose, which is exactly how I remember him.

And then the video from 30,000 feet started making the rounds. Yikes...it seems he ain’t over us! Either way, the game is over, and I am glad to get on to worrying about a legit divisional rival.

BUT WAIT WAIT WAIT!!!!! Something ELSE happened since the last time we gathered on a Tuesday. It really makes a loss to Minnesota almost meaningless...and an upcoming fight against the Eagles a second thought.

Tonight, on After the Whistle, the official Commanders after show of Hogs Haven, it’s selling time!!

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM—if you know, you know.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!