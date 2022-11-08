Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Benjamin St-Juste showed promise in battle vs. Vikings' Justin Jefferson - NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders' second-year cornerback showed plenty of promise during Sunday's game against star Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings.

Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday conference call

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media via conference call following the team’s 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some notes and quotes from his conversation with reporters.

Commanders now winning off the field

It didn’t matter much to the happiest crowd since RFK days that the Washington Commanders let another victory slip away. Dan Snyder is selling the team and it was like a liberation day at FedEx Field.

Jay-Z And Jeff Bezos Grab Dinner In L.A., Cement Partnership To Buy Commanders?!

A Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos partnership to buy the Washington Commanders seems to be full throttle ... because Monday night the two billionaires grabbed dinner in LA -- breaking bread for more than two hours.

Commanders' progress stalls amid self-inflicted errors, offensive limitations - The Washington Post

The Commanders have committed obvious mistakes, such as John Ridgeway's penalty Sunday, but limited talent at key positions and persistent issues also hold them back.

Hailey's Notebook: What stood out re-watching Commanders' Week 9 loss to Vikings - NBC Sports Washington

From a killer final penalty to Jamin Davis' growth, Pete Hailey has notes from rewatching Commanders-Vikings.

From the booth | Commanders' defense has kept hopes alive

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein gives his take on the Commanders' defensive performance over the last five games.

Investigations Won't Likely Hinder a Speedy Commanders Sale

Commanders owner Dan Snyder is expected to move quickly to sell all of the franchise as potential suitors begin to express interest.

Commanders-Vikings Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

Taylor Heinicke's interception vs. Vikings an example of mistake he must avoid - NBC Sports Washington

Taylor Heinicke's late-game interception against the Vikings was the type of throw Ron Rivera wants, and needs, him to avoid.

Two penalties from Vikings loss are not sitting well with Ron Rivera - NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera is asking the NFL for an explanation on two Commanders' infractions from their loss to the Vikings.

Matthew McConaughey ‘actively exploring’ bid on Commanders: Source - The Athletic

McConaughey, a longtime fan of the team, is co-owner of Major League Soccer’s Austin FC franchise.