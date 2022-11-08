All aTwitter: 8 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Always good to see old friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HuKgFBIHS7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 7, 2022
One thing to note on the Ridgeway penalty: He did something similar on the extra point; wasn't called; the Vikings alerted the officials so they were watching for it on the FG. Was probably a worse infraction on the EPA.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 7, 2022
I know Washington says it wasn't a penalty. You can agree or disagree with them. Only point here: They were looking for it; had they not been alerted not sure it would have been called. They let the worse looking one go. It's a designed play to create a gap— John Keim (@john_keim) November 7, 2022
PFF's highest graded Commanders from yesterday's loss:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 7, 2022
- Montez Sweat: 83.0
- Curtis Samuel: 82.6
- Jonathan Allen: 80.5
- Jamin Davis: 74.9
The crowd was loud yesterday because of the defense. It’s becoming our identity. Let’s hope Chase enhances that. Adding Another CB will change this unit from playoff caliber to a SB caliber unit. Improve the line & find a competent QB. This isn’t as dire as some think pic.twitter.com/n3MeGmZ49T— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) November 7, 2022
.@94yne had 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss @BDO_USA | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 7, 2022
Full list of #NFL defenders with 5.5 sacks and 10 TFLs this season.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 8, 2022
Maxx Crosby, LVR
Za'Darius Smith, MIN
Matt Judon, NE
Daron Payne, WSH
Daron Payne is still only 25 years old— Jahan Thotson (@FiftyGutBlog) November 7, 2022
I thought Jamin Davis had the best game of his career yesterday.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 7, 2022
He was only credited with five tackles and one TFL but he played so fast. Blew up a screen, got 4 pressures when rushing down hill. Tipped a pass and batted another down. He was very noticeable. #Commanders
Seeing tweets about Jamin Davis. He has continued to progress. It’s why you don’t draw grand conclusions about a player after one year. Would have liked more impact as a rookie; but he’s developing. Some little things he needs to clean up of course. but he’s improved.Making plays— John Keim (@john_keim) November 7, 2022
Commanders 2021 draft class ain’t looking to shabby with Jamin Davis, Benjamin St-Juste and Darrick Forrest coming into their own. Just need Sam Cosmi to stay healthy and you have four foundational pieces.— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) November 7, 2022
Example of why QB drop/hitches are important in regards to pass protection. Heinicke hits top of his drop here and holds his spot. Easy target at that depth for those edge rushers. Leads to him getting hit as he throws. Take a hitch step and LT has a chance to run rusher by him. pic.twitter.com/0XJiyKe4jM— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 7, 2022
That spin was nice though pic.twitter.com/BoLhNkHOcY— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 8, 2022
I mean, he's already made the decision to throw and begun his throwing motion here. No way he saw the back side safety, right? pic.twitter.com/KzsrbokB0I— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 7, 2022
Matthew McConaughey is exploring the possibilities of joining or forming an investment group to bid on the Washington Commanders, according to a source close to the actor. He's a co-owner of the Austin FC franchise in Major League Soccer.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 8, 2022
Alright, alright, alright!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 8, 2022
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z and now Matthew McConaughey joining forces to buy the @Commanders
That's some serious star power.https://t.co/YCgFSezqcb
Source confirms: Matthew McConaughey is “actively exploring” joining or leading a group of investors with the purpose of bidding on his favorite NFL team, the Washington Commanders. For @TheAthletic: https://t.co/uK4agmR7dk— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 8, 2022
Most people believe Dan Snyder is looking to sell 100 percent of the Commanders. But @peter_king says “not so fast” https://t.co/oGmytF6tzK pic.twitter.com/f3kmq2fXf5— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 7, 2022
Everyone ready for a Reich-Wentz reunion in Washington next year? https://t.co/txnFOhtDFg— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 7, 2022
Assuming Schefter wasn't hacked, this is one of the most egregious hirings in sports history. Can you imagine what the actual coaches on that staff are thinking? https://t.co/I0QurFUypn— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 7, 2022
We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/GetJtD9yAr— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 7, 2022
Jim Irsay might have to call for his own oustering after hand-picking Jeff Saturday to he his new head coach.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 7, 2022
The disrespect it shows for the position. 32 of these jobs on the planet. I guess anyone can do it? Maybe Casey Rabach will be running the Commanders on Sunday.
Jim Irsay on Jeff Saturday: "We were lucky that he was available."— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 8, 2022
Of course he's available. He isn't a coach. He never has been. He does TV hits where he tells Stephen A Smith teams should run it more.
I just watched the Colts' 43 minute press conference starring Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard and Jeff Saturday.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 8, 2022
One of the most bizarre pressers of all-time. Ballard looked like he was being held hostage. Saturday looked like he kept waiting for someone to say he was being pranked.
I used to think the quickest route to an NFL head-coaching job was to start as a QC, then move up to QBs coach, then OC and then HC.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 7, 2022
But now? Hell, just go on TV. Saves everyone time.
#Colts presser summary:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2022
- Jim Irsay believes Jeff Saturday is ready, hopes he earns the full-time HC job
- Saturday was shocked, prayed on it, believes he was "called" to this
- Irsay expects Chris Ballard to remain GM
- Sam Ehlinger remains starting QB
And away we go ...
Jim Irsay: I'm glad Jeff Saturday has no NFL coaching experience. https://t.co/mKlzHlfxIb— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 8, 2022
Irsay rolling now: “We don’t build rockets to go to Mars. … It’s a very simple job we do here.” https://t.co/XBpRPUxzIm— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2022
Texts from some NFL ppl during that #Colts presser included words like “mockery,” “insanity” and “chaos.”— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 8, 2022
The Jeff Saturday hire upset a lot of coaches + execs (and not just minorities) … But Jim Irsay’s comments seems to have made it even worse
November 8, 2022
#Colts owner Jim Irsay says "of course" he expects GM Chris Ballard to be back after this season.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2022
"You know how many shots Michael Jordan has missed?" Irsay asks, defending Ballard.
Seriously though, what if this all came together when Saturday and a number of other Colts Ring of Honor members were in Indy to induct Tarik Glenn during halftime of the Commandos game?— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 7, 2022
"Peyton, your thoughts on being HC? No? Mmkay, Jeff?"
Oh Irsay definitely asked Peyton first, didn't he?— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 7, 2022
Wait for Peyton to be Washington GM/President of Football Ops when new owner comes in. Feels like the perfect name for a new owner to want as the face of the franchise
FWIW, Washington will more than likely be starting it’s 7th consecutive different week 1 QB when the 2023 season kicks off— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) November 7, 2022
‘17 - Cousins
‘18 - Smith
‘19 - Keenum
‘20 - Haskins
‘21 - Fitzpatrick
‘22 - Wentz
‘23 - QBX https://t.co/Tt52f4xGI7
The QBs Frank Reich was handed in Indianapolis.— Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) November 7, 2022
2018: Andrew Luck
2019: Jacoby Brissett & Brian Hoyer
2020: 39-year-old Philip Rivers
2021: Carson Wentz
2022: 37-year-old Matt Ryan & Sam Ehlinger
The fact that Reich went 40-33-1 in Indy is actually impressive.
Fritz Pollard statement on the Colts’ hiring process for Interim Head Coach: pic.twitter.com/TLKoUNRYeo— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 8, 2022
In other news... #Giants S Xavier McKinney suffered a broken hand while on vacation during the bye week, source said, and now will miss several weeks.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022
Joe Gibbs once told me about his most special Super Bowl moments: “I grabbed my kids after two Super Bowls. I’ve got pictures, one with J.D. and one with Coy. For the third one we were all together on the sidelines. I remember those moments the most.” https://t.co/3XruW8gAzc pic.twitter.com/6VpNcoDLOk— thom loverro (@thomloverro) November 7, 2022
Loading comments...