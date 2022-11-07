What are the odds? Washington opens as big road underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders were 4-4 coming into Week 9, and were 3-point home underdogs against the Vikings. Washington blew a 10-point lead to lose 20-17, and drop to 4-5 for the season. Washington was on a three-game winning streak, and this loss dropped them further down the NFC East rankings.

Washington is traveling to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Monday Night Football and they start the week as big road underdogs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening line at +10 1/2 for Washington, and a 44 1/2 points O/U.

The Eagles come into Week 10 with a perfect 8-0 record. They beat the Texans on Thursday Night Football and will have 11 days rest for a home division game. The Eagles beat Washington at FedEx Field in Week 3 with Carson Wentz getting sacked 9 times. Taylor Heinicke will be the starter, but Vegas has made him a massive underdog.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Eagles -10 1/2

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -490, Commanders +390