NFL 2022 Week 9: ‘Monday Night Football’ Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints picks

Week 9 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders lost to the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 after blowing a 10 point lead. The Eagles won on Thursday Night Football and remain undefeated as they prepare to host Washington on Monday Night Football next week.

Tonight’s game is a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have had QB issues, and will continue with Andy Dalton as their starter. The Ravens have their QB position solved, at least for this season. Baltimore travels to New Orleans, and come into the game as the favorites.

Luke, Sean, and Kirko



The guest list is set for tonight’s MNF with Peyton and Eli pic.twitter.com/YraglUEm7M — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2022

Injury report:

Who: Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at New Orleans Saints (3-5)

Where: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans. LA

When: November 7th, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Ravens -2, 47 O/U

Prediction: Ravens 27 - Saints 19

SB Nation Blogs: Baltimore Beatdown | Canal Street Chronicles

