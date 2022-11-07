All aTwitter: 7 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Just re-watched the Heinicke INT. Hard to underscore how massive the blunder was.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 6, 2022
Up 7 with 8 minutes left.
2nd&11; chance to run clock.
82 wide open, throw not close.
Returned to Washington 12.
Cousins TD pass two plays later.
Just a killer for #Commanders.
#Commanders defense was good enough to win again. Really good. They need a lot more from their offense.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 6, 2022
RBs ran for just 80 yards on 24 attempts. They threw for just 100 yards when you take the play away where the ref tackled the Vikings safety who was about to pick off a pass.
Kendall Fuller has had some tough times this season, but thought he was really good yesterday— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 7, 2022
I think Heinike has to play well on Monday night in Philly....very well or we're going to see Wentz again if he's healthy for the Texans game.— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) November 6, 2022
Commanders avg pts per quarter this season:— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 7, 2022
1st - 1.4
2nd - 4.5
3rd - 4.6
4th - 7.0
Wentz starts:
1st- 1.6
2nd- 4.0
3rd - 4.16
4th - 7.16
Heinicke starts:
1st: 1.0
2nd: 5.6
3rd : 5.6
4th : 6.6
Taylor Heinicke & Curtis Samuel (49-yd TD)— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 6, 2022
Air Distance: 53.0 yds
Target Separation: 0.7 yds
Completion Probability: 18.1%
The pass was Heinicke's most improbable completion of 2022; Samuel had three defenders within 1.6 yards when the ball arrived.#MINvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3lClbwU5eA
Carson Wentz going through drills to test his right ring finger. pic.twitter.com/OKoC7Vnr27— John Keim (@john_keim) November 6, 2022
Why Danny Johnson over Rachad Wildgoose? Wildgoose struggled against the Colts, Rivera said. And Danny Johnson had been practicing well. Sounds like he likes how the change turned out.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 7, 2022
I have loved seeing the growth and development of @Commanders CB @Benj_Juice.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 6, 2022
This young man is just going to keep getting better and better.
He believes, even though the team lost, they can build on this.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/IuBWsPvzWp
Ron is a great human.— Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) November 6, 2022
& a terrible football coach and manager of time
Commanders fans chanting “Sell the team” while exiting the stadium pic.twitter.com/LQxJwMa8T0— Matt Valdez (@matt_valdez) November 6, 2022
The #Packers fear pass-rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to Detroit, per @JFowlerESPN. He’s getting an MRI to confirm. Would be a massive loss.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2022
Loading comments...