Ron Rivera Presser: “There were enough mistakes to go around for everyone”

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media after #MINvsWAS https://t.co/iK8GxDM8a8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 6, 2022
Missed opportunities:
Ron Rivera on loss— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 6, 2022
"We had some opportunities. We didn't take advantage of those opportunities"
Mistakes:
Rivera : “Enough mistakes to go around for everyone.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 6, 2022
I thought we could win:
Ron Rivera: “To be honest, I thought we could win.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 6, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera asked about Taylor Heinicke- It’s a roller coaster ride…He gives you a chance to win games pic.twitter.com/trKU0R7Pdj— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 6, 2022
Letting the Vikings score after the FG penalty:
Ron Rivera said the defense intended to let these Vikes score a TD ar the end but Minnesota kept running "sideways."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 6, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Loss to the Vikings:
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on 20-17 loss against Vikings @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/oXIUA9vCHw— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 6, 2022
Daron Payne
Kirk Cousins:
Daron Payne on Kirk Cousins, who repeatedly got smoked today and repeatedly kept producing: “If you can stand in there and take them licks and keep making those throws, then I commend you”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 6, 2022
