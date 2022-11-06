The Vikings beat the Commanders 20-17 after a special teams penalty allows Minnesota to kill the clock

3rd Quarter
Curtis Samuel TD!:
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
WHAT ON EARTH
Curtis Samuel with the magic act catching the deep ball between THREE defenders AND the back judge.
WHAT. HOW?!#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/UMHHYHhmKV
This is an absolutely horrific decision to throw by Heinicke, but the ref runs into a defender and Samuel somehow manages to come away with it and roll into the end zone for a TD. Incredible pic.twitter.com/6NFFBhcAJ4— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Heinickeeeeeeeee!!! 3 Vikings and 1 dead official. Curtis Samuel is in there too. pic.twitter.com/F7oLEfaY17— Nate (@BarstoolNate) November 6, 2022
Kirk vs Kurt:
Since starting 9 of 9, Kirk Cousins is 5 of 15.— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 6, 2022
Bobby McCain:
Real nice job by Bobby McCain working from the deep middle to make up ground and break up the pass to this over route. Big play on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/d5qmfIoc4Y— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Antonio Gibson:
Turner's run game can be really well schemed. Look at how the Vikings end up with just 4 defenders in the area to defend the run. Gibson finds the cut back for a nice gain pic.twitter.com/1fyZp0WOYb— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Taylor Heinicke ——> Terry McLaurin:
Heinicke hangs in there with the defender bearing down on him, and completes the strike to McLaurin for the first down.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/rwh48mXzA1— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Failed 4th down conversion:
Heinicke was under center and a designed boot/roll ...had nobody really wide open but the ball did go in and out of the hands of McLaurin.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
Jonathan Allen:
Jon Allen dominating the LG on 3rd and long pic.twitter.com/hCfhWEY0YU— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Curtis Samuel again:
Taylor Heinicke keeps the chains moving with this completion on 3rd down.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
The Commanders are grinding this one out.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/CcwFYhyO4H
Mesh again on 3rd and short, may well have had Logan Thomas underneath but Heinicke scrambled to his right and Samuel does a great job making himself available off script pic.twitter.com/QlKKLPd48L— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Taylor Heinicke spin move:
Taylor Heinicke with the spin pic.twitter.com/WusLc5SW6B— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Dear @EAMaddenNFL— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Taylor Heinicke: SPIN ⬆️⬆️⬆️
Thank you.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qnN38IumvI
Challenge failed:
Ron Rivera loses a second timeout of the half on the challenge. Obviously could be a huge factor in the final minutes of this game.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
Big Armani Rogers sighting!:
Jet sweep to TE Armani Rogers on 3rd and 1. Great work by Rogers pic.twitter.com/Ab0jlVp1S7— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
3rd and 1?— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
How about a sweep run to the backup Tight End?
24 yards on the ground because why the hell not?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/uAxt1pVt2k
4th Quarter
Facemask:
Facemask penalty.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Half the distance to the goal.
First down.
Commanders a few short yards from being up two scores against the 6-1 Vikings.
Here comes the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/Yh3OQNlKLv
Dax Milne’s first career TD!:
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Dax Milne on the outside slant extends the Commanders lead!
Taylor Heinicke side-arm sling and the FedEx Field is chanting "Hei-ni-cke!".#HTTC | @DaxMilne pic.twitter.com/yrGrNYqvbK
Dax Milne with a nice whip route, selling the shallow cross before pivoting back outside. Heinicke finds him and Milne does a great job forcing his way in for the TD pic.twitter.com/OsBztgVXq1— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Heinicke! Heinicke! Heinicke!:
LFG!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TlknAJjNLj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 6, 2022
No Pick-6:
HORRIBLE FLAG— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
This was a Pick Six that they called back for DPI here.
That is an AWFUL call. Absolutely awful.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/HEEK73VoLO
Benjamin St-Juste sack:
SACK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste immediately comes back from the DPI flag with the big Corner Blitz Sack!#HTTC | @Benj_Juice pic.twitter.com/gsBoDfX8jr
St-Juste with the blitz from a condensed split. Comes free off the edge and sacks Cousins for a big loss pic.twitter.com/38wDcRAc25— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Kirk Cousins down, big play:
Daron Payne smoked Kirk Cousins and immediately grabbed his leg.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Slow to get up. pic.twitter.com/kHCvAyvYMt
Jefferson runs by St-Juste on a slot fade. Cousins delivers a fantastic pass as he takes a big hit and Jefferson secures the catch for a big gain pic.twitter.com/wUtsceyzIL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Hit again:
Cousins is taking a beating in this game. Sweat the latest to get a big hit on the QB after a nice stunt with Allen pic.twitter.com/YCSKM83exW— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
One play after Kirk Cousins went to the sideline hurt, he immediately gets hit again. This time by Montez Sweat.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Pressure is on.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/7gKVIZUxlS
Kam Curl saves the TD:
What do you say?— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Fumble or down by contact?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/4hRtZ6PmlO
FG:
MIN cuts into the WAS lead with a 25-yard field goal from Greg Joseph. After the nine-play, 68-yard scoring drive, Washington still leads, 17-10— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 6, 2022
Heinicke INT:
Heinicke Interception.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
But it's okay - the Vikings just activated Heinicke's trap card. He gets better after an INT.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/1WSakdbsUd
Can't afford to sail throws over the middle. Inviting the deep safety to mae plays. pic.twitter.com/AdwyUkHoZM— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Dalvin Cook TD:
Hell of a throw by Cousins on the wheel route to Dalvin Cook. pic.twitter.com/478iEyEBUa— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
November 6, 2022
3 and out:
Three-and-out for Washington with a sack. Punt time— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 6, 2022
Ron Rivera’s clock management:
Remember - if #Vikings take the lead here with say less than three minutes left - the #Commanders only have one timeout left and the 2:00 warning to drive for a GT/GW score.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
Second half timeouts are just gold. Why do coaches not understand that.— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) November 6, 2022
There was 2:31 left on clock when final play before the warning started. So they wasted about :25 to preserve final timeout, because they only have one left. https://t.co/czmZO6NLD8— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
3rd down stop:
Clutch PBU by St-Juste to force 4th down and the Vikings FG.#HTTC | @Benj_Juice pic.twitter.com/AuakncPkS6— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Game-killing penalty:
Vikings kick the go-ahead FG... but Washington called for unsportsmanlike penalty on John Ridgeway.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 6, 2022
Vikings get a new set of downs at Commanders 2 with 1:52 remaining.
Yikes
FG:
Greg Joseph's FG is good. Vikings 20-17 with 12 seconds remaining. Oy.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 6, 2022
Game over:
That play started with :12 left...The #Commanders couldn't get OOB to give themselves another shot.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
Disastrous ending in every way.
Loading comments...