Washington needs more from the offense, finish the half with a FG and trail the Vikings 7-3

Pregame
Sell the team:
“Sell the team!” chants at FedEx Field have already started before and after the national anthem. Vikings fans even joining in.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) November 6, 2022
1st quarter
Coin toss:
Washington has won the toss and defers to the second half. Here comes the defense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 6, 2022
Jon Bostic sighting:
Jon Bostic opened alongside Jamin Davis at LB; 4 DL— John Keim (@john_keim) November 6, 2022
Kendall Fuller vs Dalvin Cook:
Kendall Fuller (unblocked) blows up Dalvin Cook for a loss on the first pay...— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
T.J. Hockenson:
T.J. Hockenson with his first catch as a #Vikings TE, + 19 on 3rd down/5.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
Justin Jefferson:
Not too much St-Juste can do about this one. Pretty solid coverage, beaten by a back-shoulder ball and Jefferson making a nice adjustment pic.twitter.com/9kX9nVCLw2— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Justin Jefferson back shoulder comeback for +17 n a touch throw by Kirk Cousins. #Vikings cooking out of the chute here. Then + 16 to JJ as well over middle.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
Touchdown:
Touchdown Vikings— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Twice on that drive Ben St Juste had good coverage on Justin Jefferson, but Jefferson just straight up beats him both times.
Going to be a tough match-up all day.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ICli7MZvZn
Jefferson TD - St-Juste again has solid coverage but does something uncharacteristic by peeking back for the football. Normally he watches receivers hands and plays those. Lost Jefferson while looking back for ball, allowed Jefferson to make catch without obstruction pic.twitter.com/LTepTHAzfZ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
That MIN touchdown was the first that Washington has allowed all season on an opening drive. Run defense was solid, but Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson supplied explosive plays to help get the Vikings in position to score.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 6, 2022
Percy Butler pissed:
Percy Butler (bottom of the screen) was understandably pissed. pic.twitter.com/AUFJkMIMvd— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 6, 2022
Jonathan Allen vs T.J. Hockenson:
Jon Allen blew up a TE screen last week. Does it again here to set up 3rd and long pic.twitter.com/9eWz7PJHn2— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Jon Allen and Jamin Davis sniff out the screen pass on 2nd down and stop it for a loss.#HTTC | @jamindavis25 @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/oSsbxiizgw— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Daron Payne sack:
Payne working against the Vikings RG, who has been a weak point for the Vikings OL. Payne uses a quick jab with a nice arm over to skip by him inside. Then closes quickly on Cousins for the sack pic.twitter.com/pm3DxY6n9B— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
SACK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
On third down, Daron Payne swims through the Vikings OL and brings down Kirk Cousins for his 5.5th sack of the season.#HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/km2Zs8GeIR
Wildgoose penalty:
Killer penalty by Wildgoose. Would have had the ball at the Minn 45 yard line. Instead: Their own 35.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 6, 2022
Curtis Samuel:
Curtis Samuel shot out of the backfield and through the line like he came out of a rifle.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Pew pew.#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/9C3WbDB10p
So close:
Legendary punt by Tress Way that was totally squandered by Percy Butler. That hurts.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 6, 2022
2nd Quarter
Kendall Fuller vs Adam Theilen:
Good coverage from Fuller on Theilen, Cousins first incompletion of the day and Vikes are punting— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 6, 2022
Wildgoose benched:
Danny Johnson might be the Commanders' nickel corner today. I've noticed him on at least two snaps. Rachad Wildgoose is on punt coverage.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 6, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
What a catch by McLaurin. This pass was tipped just in front of him. Great job adjusting late pic.twitter.com/PDPvtjx5tG— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Sack:
Looks like a sail concept on 3rd down. Vikings matched it well. Hole player makes throw to McLaurin on backside dig tough. Pressure arrives with nowhere to go pic.twitter.com/R5mL1ILAfc— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
First 3 offensive drives:
Commanders' opening three drives:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 6, 2022
5 for 19, punt
4 for 19, punt
4 for 12, punt
Daron Payne swatting volleyballs:
Nice read blitz on 3rd down. Both LBs initially step forward and read the center. Center slides to right side, so that LB drops back while the other LB continues his rush against the RB. Davis eludes the RB and gets a tip on the pass before Payne also gets his hands on it pic.twitter.com/LRmpZEUunW— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Daron Payne balling out again. Swatted away Cousins' pass on third down to force another MIN punt— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 6, 2022
Good play by Jamin Davis there. He got inside to hit Kirk Cousins just before his throw. Daron Payne had the batted pass.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 6, 2022
Dangerous throws:
Cant throw w the defender closing down. Either getting WR lit up or its 6 the other way— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 6, 2022
That's twice Washington has tried that pass and been nearly 14 points for Vikings.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 6, 2022
Eric Kendricks vs Brian Robinson:
Eric Kendricks is a bad man...he just lit up Brian Robinson on that screen to the flat and already has five tackles. Forgot how good he is. #Vikings— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
2nd/3rd down issues:
3rd and short, you know the #Commanders are calling some form of mesh. pic.twitter.com/kZSSAFyznz— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
Washington 0-of-4 on third downs so far today. Commanders punting again— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 6, 2022
Washington's 2nd downs so far ...— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 6, 2022
2-9
2-6
2-16
2-10
2-5
2-14
2-6
Kam Curl:
Kam Curl hit stick!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 6, 2022
Stops the run behind the LOS on 1st down.
Boom.#HTTC | @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/fDZGPWTEr8
Defense tightening up:
Minnesota gained 78 yards on its first series but only 48 since.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 6, 2022
3 minute drill:
Commanders will need to go up-tempo here (unless they do the tilting thing where they just give up for some reason at the end of the half). Heinicke loves these situations. Maybe the offense will finally click— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 6, 2022
RIP Dave Butz:
The Commanders paid tribute to the late Dave Butz during the two minute warning. pic.twitter.com/e6nCkDkOpK— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) November 6, 2022
Rivera’s clock management:
Rivera uses his first timeout at :57 after the completion to Terry, following a conservative exit from the two-minute warning.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
44 yard FG:
Washington gets on the board with a field goal. Slye hits a 44-yard attempt, making the score MIN 7, WAS 3 after an 11-play, 37-yard drive— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 6, 2022
That's at the least the third batted pass of Heinicke's today. Joey Slye's 44-yarder, however, is good. 7-3 Minnesota with 37 seconds left in the half.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 6, 2022
Kendall Fuller drop:
Fuller just showed the old saying, "If corners had good hands they'd be receivers."— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 6, 2022
Adam Thielen bomb:
Vikings in field goal range after a grab by Adam Thielen. The ball is now at Washington's 21-yard line— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 6, 2022
Kirk Cousins false start:
Kirk is pissedddd - Spiked the ball in anger and was yelling and screaming after the false start on #Vikings— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 6, 2022
End zone INT!:
this INT was all about St-Juste. Played the route from Jefferson so well. Nearly got caught looking back for the ball again but managed to get both hands in at the catch point to deflect it up. Danny Johnson comes over to intercept it pic.twitter.com/mMVcpYNSeX— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022
What a play by the defense‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 6, 2022
#MINvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/e2m4tcwQxe
What a great job by St-Juste getting his head around and tipping that pass. Danny Johnson, who has been the third corner today instead of Wildgoose, with the pick. Huge stop. The D has tightened in the red zone the past few weeks.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 6, 2022
Loading comments...