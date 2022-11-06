NFL Week 9: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 9's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 2 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. CBS has one game pitting two NFC teams against each other. Fox also has one game between two NFC teams. CBS’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be nationally televised, while Fox’s Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals is mostly being broadcast on the West Coast.
CBS
This is a nationally televised game
Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm
FOX
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...