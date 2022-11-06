Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Four players were ruled out[(RB J.D. McKissic (neck), WR Jahan Dotson(hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb(ankle), LB David Mayo(hamstring)]. They also listed 2 players as questionable [DE Shaka Toney(calf), RT Sam Cosmi (illness)].

Washington will have all 4 of their tight ends available for a game for the first time in a few weeks on Sunday. Logan Thomas (calf) returned last week and played 34 snaps, but didn’t put up any stats. Cole Turner missed last week due to a concussion, and returned to practice this week after clearing the protocols. He is inactive today, making John Bates and Armani Rogers the depth options on gameday.

Washington elevated FB/TE Alex Armah and LB Nate Gerry. They were already thin at WR Dotson inactive. Alex Armah gives them depth at TE and a FB option if Scott Turner ever decides to use one. RB Jonathan Williams is active for the first time in over a month.

Sam Cosmi was active last week with a club on his surgically-repaired hand. He was wearing a brace on the hand during pre-game warmups(the club went back on for the game). Cornelius Lucas will remain the starter at RT with Cosmi as a reserve. Cosmi showed up on the injury report as a late addition yesterday with an illness.

Saahdiq Charles is active. Rookie G/T Chris Paul goes back to the inactive list with Sam Cosmi active.

With LB Cole Holcomb and David Mayo out, Washington will have a mix of players filling in for him. Expect Jamin Davis to get some playing time at Mike, along with Jon Bostic being rotated in as needed. Washington has Khaleke Hudson, De’Jon Harris, and Nate Gerry as depth. S Kam Curl will wear the green dot again, and lead the defense at LB/Buffalo Nickel. DE Shaka Toney is the final inactive.

Washington Inactives

Vikings Inactives