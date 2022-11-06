NFL 2022 Week 9: Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders 1st Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 3-point home underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings. That line has held strong all week, but the O/U dropped from 44 1/2 to 43 1/2. This looks like a game where the winner needs to score 27+ to win.

Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but then they lost 4 in a row. Washington is now on a 3-game winning streak and is 4-4 for the season. They now face a tough two game stretch where they play the 6-1 Vikings and then travel to Philadelphia to play the 8-0 Eagles who will be on 11 days rest after beating the Texans on Thursday Night Football.

Kirk Cousins is making his long-awaited return to FedEx Field on Sunday. He left via free agency after being franchise tagged two years in a row. Washington couldn’t work out a long-term deal to keep their franchise QB, and he left in free agency to sign a massive, fully guaranteed deal with the Vikings. He’s now in his 5th season in Minnesota. Cousins has only faced Washington once since leaving, a 19-9 win on Thursday Night Football.

Injury Report

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings (6-1) @ Washington Commanders (4-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 6 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Chris Myers (play-by-play)

Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Minnesota: Sirius 146, XM/SXM 391, Internet 820

Washington: Sirius 132, XM/SXM 232, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +3, O/U 43 1/2

Prediction: Minnesota 27 - Washington 20

