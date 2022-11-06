NFL 2022 Week 9: Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders 1st Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 3-point home underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings. That line has held strong all week, but the O/U dropped from 44 1/2 to 43 1/2. This looks like a game where the winner needs to score 27+ to win.
Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but then they lost 4 in a row. Washington is now on a 3-game winning streak and is 4-4 for the season. They now face a tough two game stretch where they play the 6-1 Vikings and then travel to Philadelphia to play the 8-0 Eagles who will be on 11 days rest after beating the Texans on Thursday Night Football.
Kirk Cousins is making his long-awaited return to FedEx Field on Sunday. He left via free agency after being franchise tagged two years in a row. Washington couldn’t work out a long-term deal to keep their franchise QB, and he left in free agency to sign a massive, fully guaranteed deal with the Vikings. He’s now in his 5th season in Minnesota. Cousins has only faced Washington once since leaving, a 19-9 win on Thursday Night Football.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs Minnesota Vikings Friday Injury Report https://t.co/uUHTyBscoF— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 4, 2022
Matchup: Minnesota Vikings (6-1) @ Washington Commanders (4-4)
Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 6 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOX
Chris Myers (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Kristina Pink (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Minnesota: Sirius 146, XM/SXM 391, Internet 820
Washington: Sirius 132, XM/SXM 232, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Washington +3, O/U 43 1/2
Prediction: Minnesota 27 - Washington 20
Enemy Blog: Daily Norseman
