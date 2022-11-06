NFL Week 8: Sunday Night Football Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill missed last week with an ankle injury and didn’t fully practice all week. Malik Willis had a rough game last week. Willis gets the start again adn will be facing a Chiefs team that is 5-2, and will be playing in front of a rowdy primetime crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is a huge favorite over Tennessee.
Who: Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)
Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
When: November 6, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings odds: Chiefs -12 1/2, 45 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Titans 17
SB Nation Blogs: Music City Miracles | Arrowhead Pride
