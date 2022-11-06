 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 8: Sunday Night Football Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s watch more football!

By Scott Jennings
Week 9 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill missed last week with an ankle injury and didn’t fully practice all week. Malik Willis had a rough game last week. Willis gets the start again adn will be facing a Chiefs team that is 5-2, and will be playing in front of a rowdy primetime crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is a huge favorite over Tennessee.

Who: Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

When: November 6, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Chiefs -12 1/2, 45 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Titans 17

