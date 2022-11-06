All aTwitter: 6 November 2022 - Game Day - Week 9 vs. the Vikings

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

24 hours away from #MINvsWAS.



Make sure to arrive early to grab your Salute to Service scarf and beanie! pic.twitter.com/vvgEahKZvO — FedExField (@FedExField) November 5, 2022

And tomorrow, we'll be honoring all five of their fallen family members with decals on our helmets:



1SG Rajai Bolton

Maj Ryan David

1stLt Matthew Davis

SFC Ricardo Lipscomb

AA Patrick Stellitano#SaluteToService | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mg6st6O0Wh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2022

The ultimate sacrifice! Thank you to all who serve and have served https://t.co/kLEYUm4HO3 — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) November 5, 2022

A beautiful morning with the @Commanders as they honored the fallen and welcomed surviving families from @TAPSorg to a private practice today #SaluteToService @commandersCR pic.twitter.com/pGZO5lI5vV — teams4taps (@teams4taps) November 5, 2022

Nice touch by the @Commanders for the Black jersey release today. I'm not able to be there but one of my crew members got in line at 8 am and the team is making it an event. Reminds me of a new Jordan release pic.twitter.com/0O4mH3nE2Z — Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) November 5, 2022

Washington has elevated TE/FB Alex Armah and LB Nathan Gerry off the practice squad.

Also: T Sam Cosmi (illness) is now questionable for Sunday. But with his hand in the cast, Cornelius Lucas will start at RT anyway. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 5, 2022

Washington DE James Smith-Williams was fined $5,108 for unnecessary roughness against the Colts, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2022

#Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s wife, Leah, gave birth Friday night to the couple’s fourth child, a baby girl.



O’Connell slept at the hospital, then returned to work for a normal Saturday and is on the plane to Washington with the team for Sunday’s game vs. the #Commanders. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2022

Kirk Cousins' most recent pass rushes faced (pressure rate):



#31, #28, #26, #22, #21



next? ➡️ #3 Washington D



Dalvin Cook's most recent run Ds faced (vs 11 personnel):



#29, #28, #26, #24, #22, #20, #8



next? ➡️ #2 Washington D



thoughts on MIN @ WAS for @SportsGrid & @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/chQ2o3IArv — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 5, 2022

'It's hard to find Patrick Mahomes': Inside Washington's five-year quest to replace Kirk Cousins https://t.co/DnugZVdaUc — John Keim (@john_keim) November 5, 2022

Five years ago today ... pic.twitter.com/N48m9j9TXC — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 6, 2022

Wow! Why is this not being talked about?! This is actually happening these 2 are very well connected in NFL circles and they’re saying it’s a done deal he’s gone! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/noPzAkV6H8 — DC Above All ❄️ (@DMVCommanders) November 5, 2022

"The partnership of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z will put in an official joint bid to purchase the team in January, according to sources with knowledge of the situation." https://t.co/FxL7Eh4BNr — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 5, 2022

“Bezos and JAY will put in a joint OFFER IN JANUARY “https://t.co/sR5ufj72cJ



pic.twitter.com/KK6bSLJcNZ — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) November 5, 2022

Former D.C. Council finance chair Jack Evans: “It just became impossible with Dan there — not only for us, but for Virginia and Maryland. It became a game-breaker. As long as he owns the team, there will not be a new stadium. Period." https://t.co/21sXfpKIfR — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) November 5, 2022

Here is the new field Bezos would propose (IG/ montez_mania) pic.twitter.com/NkRUKnGsUx — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) November 5, 2022

Day 1 of asking @JeffBezos & @sc, or whoever buys the team, to give fans the rebrand they wanted and deserved. Not only did “Commanders” poll/survey horribly, it will forever be associated with Dan Snyder. Redwolves, Warriors, Hogs, Braves, & Potomacs were the names we loved. — SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) November 5, 2022

If 1 of the 1st things a fan focuses on, in the aftermath of finding out we have real hope of finally being out from under Dan Snyder, is changing the name again, you should recognize they’re not someone to waste any legit conversation on lol. That’s a moron w/stupid priorities. pic.twitter.com/3CD41uT9kK — Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) November 5, 2022

Key wording:



"Absent specific extenuating circumstances as determined by the Commissioner"



If getting rid of Dan Snyder doesn't meet the threshold for "specific extenuating circumstances", nothing does https://t.co/qsRZTk3xVV — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 5, 2022

.@AntonioGibson14 joined Santana and @LFletcher59 on this week's episode of ' — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2022

The problem with being sellers at the trade deadline; players have short careers and want to win every game.https://t.co/0hA95C21hE pic.twitter.com/mYmChmRQqr — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 5, 2022

Alvin Kamara reared back and punched a man repeatedly during a violent altercation inside of a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. https://t.co/dHV4CJzBus — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 5, 2022

RIP Dave Butz … here’s Madden and Summerall talking about him https://t.co/AbbzdAharF pic.twitter.com/M5c6byUvW4 — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) November 4, 2022

The shit I have to put up with living in Minnesota now. pic.twitter.com/T3f2ZZEplq — David Bovey (@DavidBovey) November 5, 2022

Things are going so well for Elon that he has resorted to begging people to use Twitter…it’s actually pretty sad pic.twitter.com/QzrFPYPott — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 5, 2022

