Washington Roster Moves: FB/TE and LB elevated from the practice squad as team deals with injuries

The Washington Commanders ruled out 4 players for tomorrow’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. They also listed 1 player as questionable(Shaka Toney), and two players were elevated from the practice squad today. Washington also added Sam Cosmi to the injury report with an illness.

WR Kyric McGowan has been elevated the past two weeks due to injuries to Jahan Dotson(hamstring) and Dyami Brown(groin). Dotson will miss his 5th straight game, but Brown is expected to make his return to the field on Sunday. That means McGowan wasn’t elevated this week, and is still eligible to be elevated one more time this season before he has to be signed to the 53-man roster to be activated.

Washington will have all 4 of their tight ends available for a game for the first time in a few weeks on Sunday. Logan Thomas(calf) returned last week and played 34 snaps, but didn’t put up any stats. Cole Turner missed last week due to a concussion, and returned to practice this week after clearing the protocols. He will join John Bates and Armani Rogers as depth options on gameday.

Washington elevated FB/TE Alex Armah for the third week in a row. J.D. McKissic is dealing with a neck injury, and will be seeing a specialist. Jonathan Williams was a healthy scratch last week. It looks like Williams and Armah will be competing for the 3rd RB spot vs the Vikings.

Washington ruled 2 of their top 3 LBs out for Sunday’s game. Cole Holcomb(foot) misses his second-straight game, and David Mayo(hamstring) misses his first game after getting more playing time last week. De’Jon Harris was signed from the practice squad, and Nathan Gerry was re-signed to the practice squad. Gerry was with the team earlier this year, and has now been elevated and will be available tomorrow. Washington goes into the game with Jamin Davis, Jon Bostis, Khaleke Hudson, De’Jon Harris, and Nathan Gerry available at LB. Kam Curl wore the green dot and helped the LBs by playing the Buffalo Nickel role. Expect more of that this week vs the Vikings.