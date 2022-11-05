College Football Week 10 open thread

Week 10 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 9 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

#2 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Georgia -8 1/2, O/U 65

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) @ Northwestern Wildcats (1-7), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Ohio State -38, O/U 55

#4 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Michigan -26, O/U 45

#5 Clemson Tigers (8-0) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Clemson -3 1/2, O/U 43 1/2

#6 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) @ #15 LSU Tigers (6-2), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Alabama -13 1/2, O/U 56 1/2

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-4) @ #7 TCU Horned Frogs (8-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: TCU -8 1/2, O/U 69

#8 Oregon Ducks (7-1) @ Colorado Buffaloes (1-7), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon -31, O/U 63

California Golden Bears (3-5) @ #9 USC Trojans (7-1), 10:30 pm

DraftKings odds: USC -21 1/2, O/U 60 1/2

#10 UCLA Bruins (7-1) @ Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5), 10:30 pm

DraftKings odds: UCLA -11, O/U 66 1/2

Arizona Wildcats (3-5) @ #12 Utah Utes (6-2), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Utah -17 1/2, O/U 67 1/2

Texas Longhorns (5-3) @ #13 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Texas -2 1/2, O/U 54 1/2

Michigan State Spartans (3-5) @ #14 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Illinois -16, O/U 41 1/2

#16 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2) @ Indiana Hoosiers (3-5), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Penn State -13, O/U 50 1/2

#17 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) @ Virginia Cavaliers (3-5), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: North Carolina -7 1/2, O/U 61

#18 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) @ #21 Kansas Jayhawks (5-3), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Kansas -1 1/2, O/U 63

#19 Tulane Green Wave (7-1) @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Tulane -6 1/2, O/U 56

#20 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2) @ #21 NC State Wolfpack (6-2), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: Wake Forest -3, O/U 54

#22 Syracuse Orange (6-2) @ Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Pittsburgh -4, O/U 48

#23 Liberty Flames (7-1) @ Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Arkansas -14 1/2, O/U 61 1/5

#25 UCF Knights (6-2) @ Memphis Tigers (4-4), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: UCF -3, O/U 60 1/2

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL Draftniks twitter feed: