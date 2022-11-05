All aTwitter: 5 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We're heartbroken over the loss of Washington Legend Dave Butz, a 2x Super Bowl champion and member of our Ring of Fame and 90 Greatest list. Sending our deepest condolences to Dave's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ZkxgGoFNwR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 4, 2022
RIP Dave Butz. One of the best interior defensive linemen in Redskins history. And the man who had the most iconic helmet in Skins history. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 4, 2022
Longtime Washington defensive lineman Dave Butz dies at 72. https://t.co/9FlJUNRw9S— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 4, 2022
One of the best ever. #HTTR. #DaveButz pic.twitter.com/dr4S8oPXrs— HTTCommanders (@HailToTheWFT) November 4, 2022
Ruled out for Sunday:— John Keim (@john_keim) November 4, 2022
WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), LB David Mayo (hamstring) and RB J.D. McKissic (neck).
Rivera said they're hoping to get Jahan Dotson back next week.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 4, 2022
Chase Young won't play Sunday. Still want more conditioning; a little rusty with technique. Coaches feel some more little things to work on to get where needs to be. Rivera: "He did have a very good week."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 4, 2022
◼️ Two days away ◼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 4, 2022
See you there. #MINvsWAS pic.twitter.com/xS1sr3uawC
Jersey swap complete ✅@KDTrey5 x @TheTerry_25 https://t.co/ufmVDBiakb pic.twitter.com/sTIRjUua1B— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2022
Terry McLaurin was just shown on the big screen at Wizards-Nets and they played 'left hand up, who are we, the Commanders' at Capital One Arena. Guess it's catching on.— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 4, 2022
November 5, 2022
Commanders History in the Making #Commanders #CommandersSong pic.twitter.com/En1x6fjOnL— Woodrow Sellers (@DjwoodyOHGoody) November 4, 2022
A second suspect, 14-years old, has been arrested in the attempted armed robbery of Brian Robinson (@BrianR_4). We greatly appreciate the diligent work of the detectives and MPD. Brian is grateful for all of the support and looks forward to great things ahead with the @Commanders— Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) November 5, 2022
Per the Financial Times, Bezos is the front runner and it’s not a “maybe” to Jay-Z, they flat out say those two are preparing a bid.— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 4, 2022
There as dialogue well after he bought the post. If this hatred existed, doubt this even happens pic.twitter.com/ttzY1mgg4e— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 4, 2022
Who will be the @Commanders new owner?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 4, 2022
How much will the team sell for?
You can bet on it.
This is from BetOnline pic.twitter.com/mo5VNO9Xt0
I want an owner who is 100% dedicated to winning a championship(s). I want an owner who has integrity and sets the same vision for the workplace. I'm not saying a "perfect" person but someone who is the antithesis of Snyder in every way.— Disco (@discoque5) November 4, 2022
Most important characteristic of a new owner is demonstrated ability to build an effective dynamic organization . It can’t be about anything else. The goal is not only to have an organization fans can be proud of - but a WINNING franchise. That’s what I’m looking for on a resume— BGObsession (@BGObsession) November 4, 2022
Jerry Jones says he isn’t surprised by the potential sale of the Commanders https://t.co/Xvb4TYMeE0— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 4, 2022
It's still too soon to tell if a Bezos/Jay-Z partnership will materialize (or if Snyder will sell the team as insiders expect). But it would be a formidable duo. Bezos has the money; Jay-Z would stand to become the most powerful Black co-owner in the NFL. https://t.co/fFIbpw1vDz— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 4, 2022
Jay-Z's people have been mum so far. Bankers told @FOS that the silence bodes well for Jay-Z's seriousness about being an owner. These deals are worked out among bankers/lawyers — not on social media. Jay-Z has been interested in NFL ownership for a while.https://t.co/VUB22New2Y— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 4, 2022
Jay-Z would likely have distance himself from Roc Nation. He had to sell his 0.15% ownership in the Nets — a team he helped get to Brooklyn — a few years back to launch Roc Nation. The agency reps NBA players and about 60 NFL players, so that conflict would have to be resolved.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 4, 2022
Tony Pollard has more yards this season (506) than Ezekiel Elliott (443) despite receiving only 81 carries to Zeke's 109.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 4, 2022
It's obvious to everyone but Jerry Jones who should be getting most of the carries on the #Cowboys offense. pic.twitter.com/rqbvP2wWGH
Today, NFL game officials received this note from Troy Vincent, the league’s top football operations executive. pic.twitter.com/nt7kubfnBz— Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 5, 2022
Clearly, NFL is happy with officiating. Time of game thru week 8 is 3:02:03, down more than 2 mins from this point in 2021. Officials are calling an avg. of 9 competitive fouls (like DPI, OPI, holding) per game (down from 2021). Teams also commit an avg. of 5 dead ball fouls.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 5, 2022
Well the time has come, some of you are aware but why not let the rest of you in on it. I have prostate cancer. No other way to put it, it sucks to get that news. I swore I was invincible. Nope. My family and close friends have been great, we caught it early and have a high— Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) November 4, 2022
degree of curability. That’s what’s coming next. As many of you know I host a golf tournament every year for Men Supporting Women With Cancer (my wife is a badass Cancer killer) to that end we have an event coming up November 15th where yours truly will serve as a guest bartender— Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) November 4, 2022
Great @DietCoke commercial from @CharlesMann71 and the great Dave Butz‼️ Sad day‼️ RIP 6️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/9tBPMXqE9g— ℝ r ( ) (@HogFarmerJeff) November 5, 2022
“Oh oh, oh oh. Fuck me. You have to be kidding me.”— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) November 5, 2022
pic.twitter.com/iD31qlV8I4
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...