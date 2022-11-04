Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Stopping Justin Jefferson would help keep the Commanders' win streak going - NBC Sports Washington

Justin Jefferson is going to be one of the two or three best offensive players the Commanders will face this season.

As Vikings’ Kirk Cousins returns to Washington (finally), what if he had stayed? - The Athletic

Cousins hasn't been anything special in Minnesota, but had he stayed, Washington might have avoided the ugly QB carousel of recent years.

Taylor Heinicke looks like an NFL starting quarterback - The Washington Post

Taylor Heinicke has earned the chance to prove he’s more than just a backup.

Antonio Gibson gives Commanders a triple threat - The Washington Post

After a rocky start in the preseason, Antonio Gibson's altered role as a do-it-all back and special-teamer has proven fruitful.

Dan Snyder poised to cash out at right time if he sells Commanders - Washington Times

Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999 for $800 million, is the common thread running through the fabric of two decades of football misery in Washington. But if the embattled billionaire does go through with a sale of his beloved childhood team, his consolation prize will be considerable: Forbes estimates the franchise is now worth $5.6 billion.

Practice report | John Ridgeway has been 'a great addition' to Commanders D-Line

Ridgeway might not show up much in the box score, but he has still managed to have an impact on the Commanders' defense.

No partners for Dan Snyder, this is about a new owner - Washington Times

Make no mistake -- Skipper Dan is jumping ship. He has put the team up for sale. This is not some kind of bid for a cash infusion from minority investors, as some fear.

Jeff Bezos interested in bidding on Commanders, possibly with Jay-Z - The Washington Post

The Commanders said Wednesday that owner Daniel Snyder will consider selling all or part of the franchise.

All roads lead to Dan Snyder leaving Commanders

Dan Snyder has no choice but to sell the Washington Commanders. Not a partial interest to help finance a new stadium. Not to several partners among four supposed groups that have contacted him.

Practice report | Multiple Commanders ruled out for Week 9 vs. Vikings

Jahan Dotson, Cole Holcomb, David Mayo and J.D. McKissic will all be inactive against the Vikings.