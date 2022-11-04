Washington Commanders vs Minnesota Vikings Friday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders practiced again today and Chase Young got his third day on the field this week. Ron Rivera said he would not be added to the 53-man roster, and won’t play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Young had a good week, but is still a little rusty and needs to continue working on his NFL conditioning. The team has 21 days to activate him and get him back on the playing field. The team will evaluate him again next week as they continue to ramp up his return.

Washington is dealing with several players who have missed time due to injuries. Four players that haven’t practiced all week were ruled out. Rivera provided these injury updates during today’s presser:

Wes Schweitzer was placed on injured reserve after Week 3 with a concussion, and it doesn’t sound like he’s close to returning. J.D. McKissic showed up on the injury report this week with a neck injury and will now be seeing a specialist. His season ended last year after a bad concussion/neck injury. Jahan Dotson is close to coming back and Rivera hopes to have him available for next weeks Monday Night Football game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Rivera also said the LB Cole Holcomb’s foot injury is progressing nicely and they’ll reevaluate the sprain next week.

Washington’s game status vs. Vikings



OUT

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)



QUESTIONABLE

DE Shaka Toney (calf)

OUT

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie will miss his 5th straight game due to the hamstring he reaggravated at practice a few weeks ago. The team is hoping to get him back for next week’s Monday Football game against the Eagles in Philadelphia

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb misses his second straight game due to a foot sprain.

LB David Mayo - Mayo got playing time last week due to Holcomb’s injury. but now misses practice a game due to a hamstring injury.

RB J.D. McKissic - Washington’s #3 RB missed the last 6 games of the 2021 season due to a bad concussion/neck injury. He is going to see a specialist for his current neck injury.

Questionable

DE Shaka Toney - The 2nd-year DE is questionable with a calf injury.

No injury designation

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas is was limited with a calf injury, but doesn’t have an injury designation going into this week’s game.

TE Cole Turner - The rookie TE missed last week’s game with a concussion, but makes his return on Sunday

DT Jonathan Allen - Shows up on the injury report with a knee injury but hasn't been limited this week.

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center continues to practice fully today despite being listed with a back injury.

Not Listed

WR Dyami Brown - Missed the last two games and only played 3 snaps on offense 3 weeks ago. Brown had his breakout game 4 weeks ago with 105 yards and two TDs, but a groin injury has kept him sidelined since. He returns to the field this week and gets an opportunity to get more playing time with Dotson out.

RG Saahdiq Charles - Missed practice last week with a flu-like illness, but was active as a reserve while Trai Turner started at RG. OC Scott Turner praised Turner’s play against the Colts. We will find out soon which guard gets the start this week.

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery a month ago, but was active for the last two games. He didn’t play a snap, and still has a club on his hand for game days. Cosmi was seen with a brace on his hand in pregame warmups. Cosmi will continue as a reserve until the club comes off.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee 4 weeks ago. He didn’t have an injury designation going into Colts game, but was a healthy scratch. With McKissic out expect Williams to be active this week.