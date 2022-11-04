Ron Rivera Presser: Jamin Davis is a player on the rise

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media after practice today, but the team did not provide video of the presser. Rivera opened up the presser by offering condolences to the family of former Washington Redskins defensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl Champion Dave Butz. He was 72 years old, and is member of the Redskins Ring of Fame and their 90 greatest players.

Chase Young was designated to return from the Reserve/PUP list on Wednesday and has been practicing with the team all week. He started the week just doing positional drills and working on the side field. Rivera said that Young had a good week, but won’t play against the Minnesota Vikings this week. He is still a little rusty, and the team wants to work on his football conditioning before he returns to the field after tearing his ACL almost a full year ago.

Rivera provided some injury updates. Wes Schweitzer was placed on injured reserve after Week 3 with a concussion, and it doesn’t sound like he’s close to returning. J.D. McKissic showed up on the injury report this week with a neck injury and will now be seeing a specialist. His season ended last year after a bad concussion/neck injury. Jahan Dotson is close to coming back and Rivera hopes to have him available for next weeks Monday Night Football game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Rivera also said the LB Cole Holcomb’s foot injury is progressing nicely and they’ll reevaluate the sprain next week.

Ron Rivera

RIP Dave Butz:

Dave Butz, one of the most successful pass-rushers in franchise history and two-time Super Bowl champion, passed away at 72https://t.co/86L7Yvt7BP — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 4, 2022

Rivera opens up his presser addressing the death of Dave Butz, saying the team's thoughts and prayers are with his family — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 4, 2022

Chase Young:

Chase Young won't play Sunday. Still want more conditioning; a little rusty with technique. Coaches feel some more little things to work on to get where needs to be. Rivera: "He did have a very good week." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 4, 2022

No Chase Young for Sunday, per Rivera. He said Young is a bit "rusty" and has work to do before being added to the roster, but felt he had a very good week. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 4, 2022

Ron Rivera said "Chase [Young] had a very good week" but will not be activated in time for the Vikings game. Said in talking to Jeff Zgonina & Ryan Kerrigan, there are some things Young needs to work on to be activated. Also need to make sure his football conditioning is there. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2022

J.D. McKissic:

Ron Rivera said J.D. McKissic has already or will see a specialist for his neck and will approach his injury with caution. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2022

J.D. McKissic is seeing a neck specialist for his injury, Rivera said. The running back suffered a season-ending neck injury last year. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 4, 2022

Wes Schweitzer:

Sounds like Wes Schweitzer (concussion) is still a ways away from being activated off IR.



J.D. McKissic (neck) will see a specialist, Rivera said. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 4, 2022

Man vs Zone:

Ron Rivera clarified who much the Commanders play man vs. zone -- said they play more match. Stats show man, but it's not true man, depending on the calls. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2022

Rivera says the characterization that Washington plays man coverage at a high rate isn't accurate. They use a match-zone, and those watching film might think it's man coverage when it's not. https://t.co/frOyw7fJ2i — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 4, 2022

Salute to Service:

Ron Rivera has been nominated for the Salute to Service award. Some of these men and women, Rivera said, have made the ultimate sacrifice and need to be recognized for their service — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 4, 2022

Jahan Dotson:

Jahan Dotson has had a couple of "really good days" and Ron Rivera thinks his return could come next Monday against Philly. Ron says Dotson will probably have a vigorous pre-game workout this Sunday at FedEx Field — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 4, 2022

The Commanders are hoping to get Jahan Dotson back next week and expect him to take another step in his recovery during some on-field work — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 4, 2022

Jamin Davis:

Jamin Davis is a player on the rise, Rivera said. He made a few errors in an expanded role against the Colts, but the frequency of those errors has gone down significantly, especially in recent weeks — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 4, 2022

Ron Rivera on Jamin Davis: "In our eyes, he's on the rise." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2022

Cole Holcomb:

Ron Rivera said Cole Holcomb's foot injury "has progressed very nicely" and they'll see where he's at next week. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2022

Team ownership:

Ron Rivera on what he's saying to his players about the uncertainty at owner (a topic they inevitably are paying attention to): "There's nothing that I can tell you that's going to make a difference as to what happens." I think that's the perfect message to strike — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 4, 2022

Drew Terrell

Terry McLaurin:

Drew Terrell addressing the media. Terry McLaurin has had a tremendous past few weeks. He's been deliberate with his process, and to see him make plays like the TD vs. GB and the 33-yarder vs. IND has been awesome to see — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 4, 2022

WRs coach Drew Terrell: Terry McLaurin doesn’t surprise me. He’s very deliberate with his process, and he gets the results — though seeing him do it in Indianapolis was cool. pic.twitter.com/bw6hDq0oSt — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 4, 2022

Curtis Samuel:

Commanders WRs coach Drew Terrell on Curtis Samuel: "There's no limit to his ability as a receiver." Samuel's YPC is at 9.3 — in healthier years, he's been in the 11-12.5 range — and Terrell thinks that's more of where Curtis fits now as opposed to Curtis losing downfield ability — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 4, 2022

Practice Updates

Injured players

Not practicing: LB Cole Holcomb (foot); WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB JD McKissic (neck). Dotson and Mayo working off to the side. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 4, 2022

TE Cole Turner (concussion) working during positional drills. DE Shaka Toney (calf) also working. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 4, 2022

