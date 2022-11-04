 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: Jamin Davis is a player on the rise

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media after practice today, but the team did not provide video of the presser. Rivera opened up the presser by offering condolences to the family of former Washington Redskins defensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl Champion Dave Butz. He was 72 years old, and is member of the Redskins Ring of Fame and their 90 greatest players.

Chase Young was designated to return from the Reserve/PUP list on Wednesday and has been practicing with the team all week. He started the week just doing positional drills and working on the side field. Rivera said that Young had a good week, but won’t play against the Minnesota Vikings this week. He is still a little rusty, and the team wants to work on his football conditioning before he returns to the field after tearing his ACL almost a full year ago.

Rivera provided some injury updates. Wes Schweitzer was placed on injured reserve after Week 3 with a concussion, and it doesn’t sound like he’s close to returning. J.D. McKissic showed up on the injury report this week with a neck injury and will now be seeing a specialist. His season ended last year after a bad concussion/neck injury. Jahan Dotson is close to coming back and Rivera hopes to have him available for next weeks Monday Night Football game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Rivera also said the LB Cole Holcomb’s foot injury is progressing nicely and they’ll reevaluate the sprain next week.

Ron Rivera

RIP Dave Butz:

Chase Young:

J.D. McKissic:

Wes Schweitzer:

Man vs Zone:

Salute to Service:

Jahan Dotson:

Jamin Davis:

Cole Holcomb:

Team ownership:

Drew Terrell

Terry McLaurin:

Curtis Samuel:

Practice Updates

Injured players

Veterans Resource Success:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...