Future Hogs - Week 9: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

The first rankings for the College Football Playoff came out this week and I don’t think the top four is much of a surprise. After knocking off Alabama weeks ago, Tennessee claims the top spot followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Michigan is on the bubble, ranked 5th. Interestingly, Alabama with their one loss is ranked ahead of unbeaten TCU. Looks like the committee is not yet a believer in the Horned Frogs.

The matchup of the week is Tennessee taking on Georgia. This likely will decide the SEC East representative in the conference championship game and should have big CFP implications. In the SEC West, an Alabama loss to LSU would likely end their chances to get into the playoff. Can Notre Dame find a way to upset Clemson this weekend and shakeup the playoff picture? Stay tuned, folks.

Below is a list of players that stood out to me with their performances in Week 7. Let me know what you think and feel free to add players that you think could help the Commanders.

Bo Nix, QB – Oregon

Bo Nix had a great a performance in Oregon’s win over UCLA two weeks ago. He followed that up with a strong performance against Ron Rivera’s alma mater, Cal. Nix went 27 of 35 for 412 yards three TDs and two picks, and he added 59 yards and three TDs on the ground. The senior has a good arm, is mobile, and sees the field well, but the big knock against Bo Nix is consistency. Nix’s up and down college career will give teams pause, but if a coach can get the best out of him more often, he could develop into a NFL starter.

Three years ago in his college football debut, Bo Nix and Auburn took down Justin Herbert and Oregon in a thriller.



Three years later, Nix now plays for Oregon and just threw a touchdown pass to Patrick Herbert, Justin Herbert's little brother.pic.twitter.com/w3EKdqyhpq — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 29, 2022

Dewayne McBride, RB – UAB

The second leading rusher in FBS, Dewayne McBride is the definition of a hard runner. He has just enough wiggle to avoid contact in the open field and enough speed to break off long runs. The junior had 168 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. One knock against McBride is he isn’t very involved in the passing game, but it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the hands to be a receiving option out of the backfield.

OH, THE MOVES!

DeWayne McBride with an AWESOME touchdown run for @UAB_FB. pic.twitter.com/aZAjM7XcVD — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 29, 2022

Rashee Rice, WR – SMU

Built sturdily at 6’2”, 203 lbs, Rashee Rice has strong hands and is tough to bring down after the catch. The FBS’s leader in receiving yards was almost unstoppable against Tulsa, making nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The senior is as good making catches in traffic as he is gaining yards after the catch.

Jalin Conyers, TE – Arizona State

It’s tough to find a standout tight end not named Brock Bowers or Michael Mayer. Enter Jalin Conyers, a redshirt sophomore that was a standout in football and basketball in high school. He boxes out defenders and snags the ball out of the air like he’s grabbing a rebound. He had six catches for 108 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado.

Trenton Bourguet to Jalin Conyers for the 20 yard TD! #SunDevils pic.twitter.com/NPoa18hFH1 — @ (@FTBeard7) October 30, 2022

Olu Fashanu, OT – Penn State

Shoutout to BraveheartSaysHTTR for telling me to check out Olu Fashanu. He is big and athletic and has the ability to anchor against bull rushes and quickly recover when beat, which is rarely. He is only a 19-year old sophomore, so he may need to get the NFL’s approval to enter the draft early. With his talent, that shouldn’t be an issue. In the clip below, he’s going up against a player that had two sacks, a pass deflection at the line of scrimmage he returned for a pick six, and a forced fumble that he recovered. If I remember correctly, none of those plays came against Fashanu.

If your NFL team needs an OT, the Ohio State-Penn State tape is appointment viewing.



LT Olu Fashanu (6-6, 320) is ridiculously talented for only 19 years old. One of the best NFL prospects in CFB.



✅Initial quickness

✅Body control

✅Play strength pic.twitter.com/Jl275cBb7C — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 31, 2022

Gabe Hall, DL – Baylor

Gabe Hall is a relentless defender. He has power, but he has a knack for beating offensive linemen with his burst off the snap. Couple that with is 6’6” frame and it feels like he lives in the backfield. In a matchup with Texas Tech, the junior’s three sacks resulted in him being the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Hall offers versatility, playing both inside and outside for the Bears.

Got some Baylor defensive tape on tap tonight for a certain DB prospect but I can't help but notice DL Gabe Hall.



Lining up as a 3tech, Hall explodes out of his stance and dusts the OG to create chaos in the backfield. Could be a guy for next year. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8RBSrmGpBe — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) March 29, 2022

Jackson Mitchell, LB – UConn

One of the leading tacklers in the FBS, Jackson Mitchell has the makings of being a quality player in the NFL. He’s explosive, a sure tackler, and makes plays on the ball. He had an impressive stat line against Boston College with 12 total tackles, a sack, a force fumble and fumble recovery, and an interception.

What CAN’T UConn LB Jackson Mitchell do?! pic.twitter.com/ijY2WGDNCv — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 29, 2022

Quincy Riley, CB – Louisville

The junior cornerback duo of Quincy Riley and Kei’Trel Clark had their way with Wake Forest. Each had a pick six, but it was Quincy Riley that picked off Sam Hartman twice in the game. Riley has length and speed, making him an excellent cornerback prospect.

Quincy Riley 90-yard pick 6️⃣!!!



Louisville having dominated the second half defensively



pic.twitter.com/djXPd1GcAG — College Football Network (@CFN365) October 29, 2022

Sydney Brown, S – Illinois

Illinois has one of the best pass defenses in the nation and Sydney Brown is one of the reasons why. His versatility allows him to play the run effectively while also dropping into deep coverage. While the senior’s twin brother, Chase, scored two touchdowns against Nebraska, Sydney had two interceptions to go with a team-high six total tackles. A quick player comparison that comes to mind is Talanoa Hufanga.