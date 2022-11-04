All aTwitter: 4 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have made the following roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 3, 2022
-- Elevated LB De’Jon Harris from the practice squad
-- Signed LB Nathan Gerry to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/GdZh6tRbre
Scott Turner on WR Jahan Dotson: "I think he'll be back fairly soon."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2022
Did not know when, but sounded confident it would happen sooner rather than later.
The Dotson and Holcomb injuries are really becoming a problem. Dotson hasn’t played in a month and hard to see this weekend. All signs point to Holcomb missing his second straight pic.twitter.com/xs0Ldfrza2— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 3, 2022
The black jerseys are coming— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 3, 2022
Visit our Team Store at @FedExField this Saturday and Sunday for a chance to cop ‘em while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/55K7o1z3Y7
Details on buying a replica black Commanders jersey this weekend. Team says supply chain issues have interrupted the rollout. pic.twitter.com/6yn8WOZ2DG— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 3, 2022
Getting ready to Battle in Black pic.twitter.com/j5pFSZgOMZ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 3, 2022
Even more Chase. pic.twitter.com/Mfxg7TbvuK— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2022
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, & former Washington OC on Terry McLaurin: “I remember going to that Ohio State Pro Day. I was walking off campus Jay and myself [were both] saying, 'We've got to get that guy.' He's right up there with some of my favorite players I've ever coached."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2022
Justin Jefferson lines up in the slot (263 snaps) more than the outside (181 snaps). Gonna be a lot of Jefferson vs. Rachad Wildgoose on Sunday— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 3, 2022
Brian Robinson spoke to @Scott7news about the arrest of a suspect in his case: “I was just happy they found somebody. … Definitely closure [for me], only because the situation was so random. I had no idea who did it. I made me feel a lot better to know who did it.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 3, 2022
Full context with video here pic.twitter.com/w06U7z5nwz— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 3, 2022
.@Tress_Way has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 3, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/H1KL0xDEE0 pic.twitter.com/wjVphqb42x
Media entrepreneur Byron Allen is indeed working with a a group of investors and plans to pursue the Washington Commanders, per source (1st by @Bloomberg).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 3, 2022
Allen, according to that source, is only interested in controlling ownership, not a minority share.
This was Byron Allen 2 months ago. He sounds pretty confident to me ♂️ pic.twitter.com/8Vkkwbqrp9— Dwayne Wayne w/o the flip up glasses (@6ft6fatboy) November 4, 2022
Bezos:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 3, 2022
1) Owns the Washington Post, which Dan hates. So that could be an obstacle.
2) Is no longer the CEO of Amazon, so that isn't as much of a conflict of interest on paper as it could be.
Robert Tisch bought 50% of the Giants, when the holding company he was CEO of owned about 25% of CBS (when they held NFC rights) and his brother was CBS President. So I agree, I don't really see point 2 being an obstacle that many suspect— T M (@reshmanuel) November 3, 2022
People, if the next owner decides to change the name, again, it’s not going to be Redskins. That name is gone FOREVER. Let’s move on to how Taylor Heinicke is the greatest Football Team and Commanders quarterback ever.— Steve (@DC_STEVE) November 3, 2022
November 3, 2022
Speaking of how being badgered in his own stadium must make Snyder feel. Can you imagine what Sunday will be like?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 3, 2022
There were spontaneous "Sell the Team" chants at the last game. Now? You could have 26K Commanders fans chanting it together. Maybe even some of the 21K Vikes fans.
With @michaelpRTD as we discuss the implications of the sale. Lots to discuss. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/2GQijf2HgX— John Keim (@john_keim) November 4, 2022
https://t.co/vdVy5c2VRb pic.twitter.com/wPsyTDL3qa— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 4, 2022
Dolphins and new OLB Bradley Chubb reached agreement on a five-year, $119 million extension that includes $63.2 million guaranteed, per sources. Dolphins GM Chris Grier, VP Brandon Shore and agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports did deal the past two days.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2022
This week, the NFL sent a video to all teams reminding them of the rule against pulling a runner. On Thursday night, the officials missed a clear instance of Eagles C Jason Kelce pulling RB Kenneth Gainwell toward the end zone. https://t.co/O3diYhXM7p— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 4, 2022
QOTD: Which teammate would you want on the aux pic.twitter.com/728ICiiFtF— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 3, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...