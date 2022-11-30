Ron Rivera Presser: We won’t make a decision on Carson Wentz or other injured players until Friday

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media https://t.co/6JxhV9ZPq2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 30, 2022
Injury report:
Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Wednesday Injury Report— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 30, 2022
Last week’s injuries on offense could cause some lineup changes https://t.co/GpGP7vurgC
Carson Wentz injury:
Says something about the QB discussion if injuries elsewhere are a determinative factor in activating Wentz. https://t.co/N7iXCQPVFX— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2022
Preparing for the Giants run game:
Rivera said playing the Falcons was a good opportunity to prepare for what the Giants, who also run the ball well, will do this weekend— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 30, 2022
Saquon Barkley:
Rivera on Saquon Barkley: "He's back to 100%."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2022
Kam Curl:
Rivera called Kam Curl a very bright young man who can see things that others may take a little longer to grasp. He's got a great feel for the game.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 30, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
Rivera says WR Jahan Dotson's time has been lessened in part because using more 2 and 3 TE looks. But Rivera said of Dotson: "still important and integral to what we're doing...Just a matter of time before he sees more opportunities.... We know how dynamic he is."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2022
Jahan Dotson's numbers/usage has been down since returning from IR. Ron Rivera chalks it up to game planning -- more tight ends to help with the run game.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2022
Dotson still leads the Commanders with four TD receptions.
Sam Cosmi
Guard:
A few minutes ago, Sam Cosmi said he'd play guard on Sunday if Trai Turner is out.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2022
Mentioned a few weeks back that, at least in the short term, the best OL 5 includes Lucas and Cosmi together. Some see Cosmi best at tackle. We'll see. https://t.co/SbAL1kcLFR
Practice Updates
Quarterbacks:
Here’s how the QBs play. Jake Fromm closest to the line today. pic.twitter.com/zz6zTmjWEe— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 30, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste:
CB Benjamin St-Juste is not practicing today.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2022
Trai Turner replacement:
Not seeing Trai Turner here.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2022
The RG replacement in drills is... Sam Cosmi. Cornelius Lucas at RT.
Trai Turner not practicing, so Sam Cosmi is taking right guard reps. Saahdiq Charles is here, but a backup. pic.twitter.com/TmCnBA1wJg— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2022
Wes Schweitzer:
As it’s been reported, Wes Schweitzer is back at practice today. Right now he’s working behind the rest of the O-Line but taking pass sets with Nick Martin— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 30, 2022
Dax Milne:
Also Dax Milne is not practicing today and working off to the side— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 30, 2022
Chase Young:
Chase Young at practice. This is stretching, not him lying down on the job, unlike (fill in name of reporter you want to jab). pic.twitter.com/vii3A82gHv— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2022
