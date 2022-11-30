Washington Injury Updates: Wes Schweitzer designated to return to practice

Wes Schweitzer has had a rough season. He won the starting RG spot after free agent signing Trai Turner missed most of training camp and the preseason with a quad injury. Schweitzer missed Week 2 vs the Lions with a hamstring injury. When he returned the following week vs the Eagles, he had to move over to center after Chase Roullier suffered a season-ending knee injury. That game was terrible, and Carson Wentz was sacked 9 times, and Schweitzer snaps were off. To add injury to insult, Schweitzer suffered a concussion that ended up causing him to go to injured reserve.

Every concussion is different, and the more you have in your lifetime can make the effects and recovery time more significant. Schweitzer does not have a known concussion history, but he has now missed 9 weeks and there was talk a few weeks ago that his recovery was not going well, and he could be shut down for the season. Many fans thought this would be a 4-week injury, but are now grateful that he is healthy enough to potentially return to the field again this year.

Washington has been using Andrew Norwell at LG and Trai Turner at RG, and it will be interesting to see how Washington decides to use Schweitzer if he is activated to the roster soon. Turner has gotten praise from OC Scott Turner who mentioned the offseason injury as a reason for his poor play early. Schweitzer has always been a very good option as a backup guard, and an ok emergency center option.

Right now Washington’s top backup guard is Saahdiq Charles who played 25 snaps after Trai Turner injured his ankle. Turner is scheduled to get his ankle tested, but the team is optimistic it’s not serious. If Schweitzer is activated this week, and Turner isn’t 100%, Schweitzer has a chance to return to the starting job he won in the offseason. If Turner is healthy, this week’s practice will likely determine the starter. Washington has opened the 21-day window to activate Schweitzer or shut him down for the season.