Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders were in the bubble for today’s practice due to the weather. Wes Schweitzer was working with backup center Nick Martin after being designated to return to practice. Schweitzer has missed the last 9 weeks while on IR due to a concussion. Trai Turner injured his ankle last week, and wasn’t at today’s practice. His replacement was Sam Cosmi who was taking snaps next to RT Cornelius Lucas.

Benjamin St-Juste missed last week with an ankle injury, and wasn’t at today’s practice. Dax Milne was also out against the Falcons due to a foot injury. He worked on the side field. Antonio Gibson is also dealing with a foot injury, he was limited in practice. Washington worked out two RBs yesterday(Reggie Bonnafon, Jordan Howard).

Practice report:



DNP

WR Dax Milne (foot), CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), G Trai Turner (knee/ankle)



Limited

RB Antonio Gibson (foot), C Tyler Larsen (shoulder), TE Logan Thomas (rib), DE Chase Young (knee). — John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2022

DNP

G Trai Turner - Injured his ankle vs the Falcons, and had it tested earlier this week. Also listed with a knee injury.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed last week with an ankle injury, and wasn’t there today.

WR Dax Milne - Milne pulled himself out of practice last week and didn’t play on Sunday. He was on the side field.

Limited

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center continues to be listed with a shoulder injury.

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas is playing through a rib injury, but was limited today.

DE Chase Young - He had an illness before last week’s game, but it didn’t look like he would return. If he is inactive again, he gets two weeks off before a ‘welcome back’ game against the Giants at FedEx Field.

RB Antonio Gibson - Injured his foot vs the Falcons, rumored to have had a foot scan on Monday.

Not listed

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz was designated to return to practice last week after missing the last 6 games with a broken finger. Rivera said the team won’t make a decision on him or other injured players until Friday.

G Wes Schweitzer - Designated to return this morning after missing the last 9 games with a concussion.