All aTwitter: 30 November 2022

Brian Robinson Jr. has brought a new identity for the Commanders— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 29, 2022
"He's added a different level of physicality to the run game. It's changed the entire energy of the team." — @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/jPLettRyV9
The analytics say that the Commanders vs. Falcons game was one of the lowest attended home games. I swear it didn't feel like it. It was different. The buzz was electric. We were out there in the pouring rain and didn't leave. Go #Commanders— Disco (@discoque5) November 30, 2022
The analytics on this have been confusing me too. But I guess the upper level was kind of empty. But the LL was packed and it was majority Washington fans which hasn’t been the norm as we all know. Place was loudest I’ve heard it in a LONG time.— Danielle Kreamer (@DKreamerr) November 30, 2022
I keep telling people when Fuller caught that pick it was the loudest I've heard FedEx in years!— Coach Locksley Stan Account (@WentzDotSonUp) November 30, 2022
The Commanders worked out two RBs today, per the wire: Reggie Bonnafon, who was with the team in training camp, and Jordan Howard.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2022
Crazy how similar the rushing stats are for Gibson and B Rob #HTTC— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 29, 2022
AG - 130 att 476 yds 3 TDs 279 yds before contact 197 yds after contact 5 broken tackles
B Rob - 126 att 467 yds 2 TDs 260 yds before contact 207 yds after contact 4 broken tackles
AG played 12 games Brob 8
Brian Robinson Jr. wears big hats and lifts big weights pic.twitter.com/Uj1vEosClP— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2022
GET OVER HERE! It's time for— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 29, 2022
The Week 12 nominees:
Brian Robinson @BrianR_4 (@Commanders)
Kenneth Walker @Kenneth_Walker9 (@Seahawks)
Samaje Perine @samajp32 (@Bengal)
Take it away, @KyleBrandt... pic.twitter.com/BHOdigaJ0N
.@BrianR_4 is nominated for @pepsi Rookie of the Week ‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 29, 2022
VOTE ️ https://t.co/BqihMYywmD pic.twitter.com/0fg0hx0pzF
Cornelius Lucas is No. 1 among all offensive tackles in the NFL in ESPN's Run-Block Win Rate.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 29, 2022
He has been the #Commanders' top-graded OL per @PFF for each of their last two games.
All this guy has done for three seasons with Washington is play well at LT & RT when called upon.
Interior defensive linemen who have played highest rate of snaps when active:— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 29, 2022
Donald LAR 89%
Payne WAS 86%
Lawrence NYG 84%
Williams NYG 84%
Jones KC 84%
Allen WAS 83%
Simmons TEN 83%
All snap counts: https://t.co/5R4yXj5Xm2
Washington #HTTC now leads the NFL in fumble recovery luck— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 29, 2022
Offense: 9 of 12
Defense: 5 of 8
ST: recovered 2 of 3 muffs by the other team, which is pretty rare, and have not fumbled themselves.
The #Packers are waiving safety Johnathan Abram, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2022
Abram contributed during his short stint in Green Bay, which now wants to look at its young guys. So for the second time in three weeks, the former #Raiders first-round pick hits waivers.
#Colts HC Jeff Saturday told reporters today he wishes he would have called timeout after Matt Ryan's scramble last night. Admits they were in "disarray" after watching it over on film.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 29, 2022
“It's a learning experience. I did not meet my expectations,” Saturday said.
Flex! The Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, December 11 will be played at 8:20 PM ET on NBC and the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game will move to 4:05 PM ET on CBS.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2022
The Broncos are so bad that they forced the nfl/nbc to flex Patrick freaking Mahomes out of prime time.— Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) November 30, 2022
It's the closest they've come to beating the Chiefs in seven years.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2022
I have a feeling that Commanders v Giants on Dec 18th will be flexed to SNF. It’s currently Pats Raiders and I can see us taking that spot.— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 30, 2022
The Rams are hosting the Broncos on Christmas Day. In an effort to minimize empty seats, the Rams are trying to persuade season-ticket holders to donate their tickets to charity. https://t.co/iiuw4IJ8Hz— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 29, 2022
Since Vegas won't do it, I'm setting the line at 118.5 decibels inside NRG Stadium when Deshaun Watson hits the field.— Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) November 30, 2022
When WSH was their last weekend it was empty and their were lots of visiting fans. I'm not sure they have enough fans going to give the hard time we all expected when the schedule came out.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 30, 2022
First clinching scenarios of the season in Week 13!#Eagles clinch playoff spot with: Win vs TEN + WAS loss at NYG + SEA loss at LAR + SF loss vs MIA#Vikings clinch NFC North with: 1) Win vs NYJ + DET loss vs JAX@NFLResearch— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022
Biggest concern w/Eagles right now isnt special teams or injuries. Its passing offense— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 29, 2022
First 7 games: 245 passing yds. That would be 8th in NFL
Last 4 games: 174 passing yds. That would be 31st in NFL
Overall Eagles are 19th in NFL. Were 21st last year
Washington Commanders remaining schedule:@Giants— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 29, 2022
BYE
vs Giants@49ers
vs Browns
vs Cowboys https://t.co/nJnU7MaYeV
Scoring relative to schedule through week 12— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 29, 2022
Top right- good offense, good defense
Top left- bad offense, good defense
Bottom right- good offense, bad defense
Bottom left- bad offense, bad defense pic.twitter.com/clzeOkb4gx
A look at estimated 2023 cap space plotted against a teams 2022 record. pic.twitter.com/cFcgQityR8— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 29, 2022
Way I would look at this is that the top right is playing with house money this year. Bottom right has many teams with an eye on 2023 right from the start. Top left needed to win this year and is winning. Bottom left are the disaster teams. Were all in on this year and stunk— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 29, 2022
1st-Round Draft Order— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 30, 2022
(Entering Week 13)
1. Texans
2. Bears
3. Seahawks (from DEN)
4. Lions (from LAR)
5. Panthers
6. Eagles (from NO)
7. Cardinals
8. Packers
9. Raiders
10. Jaguars
It’s funny how surprised we are that NFL teams are not great at evaluating college QBs, considering the discourse surrounding how people evaluate NFL QBs.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 30, 2022
A picture worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/mlHzAIhm7s— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 28, 2022
NFL meeting week 12 pic.twitter.com/QltnYjuAT7— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 29, 2022
People in Thailand showed up with steel vats, cardboard boxes and all sizes of plastic containers to a mall in central Bangkok, after a cinema offered all-you-can-eat popcorn deal for about five dollars https://t.co/FwQr2xcUcC pic.twitter.com/tycDLTozLy— Reuters (@Reuters) November 28, 2022
