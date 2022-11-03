Washington Commanders vs Minnesota Vikings Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders practiced again today and Chase Young was once again on the practice field. Ron Rivera said they would evaluate how he responded to his first day back today, and go from there. He resumed doing position drills and seems to be on track. It’s still highly unlikely that he plays this week. The team has 21 days to activate him and get him back on the playing field.

Washington is dealing with several players who have missed time due to injuries. Jahan Dotson continues to deal with a month-long hamstring injury. Two of Washington’s top LBs are dealing with injuries. The TE room continues to work their way back to being healthy enough to all be available on gameday, but rookie Cole Turner(concussion) was not limited today.

Practice report

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB J.D. McKissic (neck)



Limited: TE Logan Thomas (calf), DE Shaka Toney (calf) — John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2022

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last four weeks with a hamstring injury. He continues to miss practice after tweaking the hammy two weeks ago. Scott Turner said he’ll be back soon. This looks like another lost week.

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report last week with a foot sprain and didn’t play vs the Colts.

LB David Mayo - Mayo got playing time last week due to Holcomb’s injury. but now misses practice again due to a hamstring injury.

RB J.D. McKissic - Washington’s #3 RB missed the last 6 games of the 2021 season due to a bad concussion/neck injury. Missing practice two days in a row with a neck injury is concerning.

Limited

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas is still limited with a calf injury.

DE Shaka Toney - The 2nd-year DE showed up for the first time on the injury report today and was also limited with a calf injury.