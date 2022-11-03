Jeff Bezos is reportedly looking into buying Commanders, possible partnership with Jay-Z

Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions with the Washington Commanders franchise”. They later released a statement saying that they are considering all options including minority stakes and the full sale of the team. Several names have already been linked to potential interest (Byron Allen, Josh Harris, Todd Boehly) and four interested parties have already checked on the status of any potential sale.

The big fish floating out there that hadn’t been directly linked to interest in the team after yesterday’s massive announcement is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He has been interested in owning an NFL team for years, and is already working with the league through his company’s deal to broadcast Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime this season. Bezos also personally owns the Washington Post, which has been a continuous thorn in Snyder’s side since long before Bezos bought it.

People is reporting that Bezos is in fact interested in purchasing the Washington franchise. Bezos has a net worth of at least $125 billion and is more than comfortable paying the projected $6+ billion price that the sale of the team is expected to command. He also has the wealth to build a stadium without the help of local or state governments. There has been plenty of speculation that once Dan Snyder is out of the picture, the RFK Stadium site will be back on the table as the next home for the team.

On top of the Bezos report, the addition of Jay-Z to the ownership group would definitely grab headlines. It is not needed for Bezos to get what he wants.

The source says that Bezos, 58, is “looking into buying the Washington Commanders” after current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they were exploring options to sell the NFL team on Wednesday. Bezos is considering making the purchase “possibly in partnership” with Jay-Z, according to the insider. The rapper previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets. The Amazon founder’s interest in purchasing an NFL team dates back to 2019 when CBS Sports reported that Bezos had expressed interest in becoming an owner in the league. Sources told the outlet that Bezos “has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks,” but at the time, no teams were for sale.

Jeff Bezos Is 'Looking Into Buying' Washington Commanders: Source https://t.co/WGfffd15h3 — People (@people) November 3, 2022