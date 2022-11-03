Jack Del Rio Presser: Chase Young is chomping at the bit to get back out there

Jack Del Rio
William Jackson III:
.@NickiJhabvala: Are you able to provide any insight into why William Jackson wasn't a good fit here?— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 3, 2022
Jack Del Rio: Nah.
Chase Young:
Jack Del Rio on Chase Young. "He's full of energy, chomping at the bit. He loves football."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 3, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste:
JDR on Benjamin St-Juste: "He's matured. He's been really good throughout the offseason. We saw growth. Moved him inside, didn't bat an eye... Moved him outside and, again, he just goes about his business"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 3, 2022
Kevin O’Connell/Kirk Cousins:
Jack Del Rio called Kevin O'Connell "the right coach at the right time" for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins: "They're doing a nice job. Kirk has always been able to make all the throws."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 3, 2022
John Ridgeway:
Jack Del Rio has been very complimentary of defensive tackle John Ridgeway, who has served as the team's fifth defensive lineman in the 5 d-line package: "We were fortunate to be able to pick him up."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 3, 2022
"It's like we were able to get an additional (draft) pick."
Ridgeway did a really nice job playing over the nose in that 5-man front. A couple times Ridgeway stood up C Ryan Kelly, looked for the ball and shed to make a play.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2022
Scott Turner
Antonio Gibson/Brian Robinson:
Scott Turner on AG and Brian Robinson: "They're both really good players. They compliment each other."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 3, 2022
Trai Turner:
RG Trai Turner earned a game ball for his performance last week, OC Scott Turner said.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 3, 2022
He said Turner looked like himself again. He played with an edge, picked up stunts, etc.
Scott also said Trai calls him his cousin because they have the same last name. Pretty funny.
Armani Rogers:
Washington OC Scott Turner on his TEs: "Armani [Rogers] has the guy that's been consistent throughout. He plays so fast. ... He's got a chance to be a very good player."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 3, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Turner on his time in Minn with Taylor Heinicke: "He's older now. I guess he's more mature. He's the exact same now, he's going to go out and play with his hair on fire."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 3, 2022
Turner on Taylor Heinicke, whom he had in Minnesota: "I always joke w/him he made the team b/c the 5th round receiver was Stefon Diggs & a guy in his 2nd or 3rd year was Adam Thielen & they're playing with him in the 4th preseason game. I was like, 'No wonder you looked good.'"— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2022
QB sneak:
Taylor Heinicke isn't exactly built for QB sneaks, but Scott Turner called it for the GW TD because the Colts' D-line was fatigued and because, in that situation (on the 1 and a timeout remaining), Indianapolis had to be prepared for everything and couldn't just crowd the center— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 3, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
Scott Turner on Jahan Dotson's hamstring injury: "He'll be back. It's going to be quicker than you think. It's not something I'm worried about."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 3, 2022
Scott Turner on WR Jahan Dotson: "I think he'll be back fairly soon."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2022
Did not know when, but sounded confident it would happen sooner rather than later.
Brian Robinson Jr.:
Arrest of shooting suspect:
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. speaks out for the first time since @DCPoliceDept arrested and charged a 17-year-old juvenile in his shooting.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 3, 2022
He said, "it's definitely closure only because the situation was so random. It makes me feel a lot better to know who did it." pic.twitter.com/xIiPp8QUBe
Practice Updates
Injured players
No Holcomb again today. Dotson on the side field— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 3, 2022
WR Jahan Dotson and LBs Cole Holcomb/David Mayo are not practicing.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2022
Chase Young
Jeff Zgonina
