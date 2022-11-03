Washington Roster Moves: Two LBs are added due to Cole Holcomb and David Mayo injuries

The Washington Commanders had two of their top three linebackers missing from practice yesterday as they dealt with injuries. Starter Cole Holcomb missed last week’s game against the Colts due to a foot sprain. He didn’t practice at all last week, and is still not practicing. That allowed backup David Mayo to get some playing time(19 snaps), and actually get his fingers on a pass from QB Sam Ehlinger. Mayo missed yesterday’s practice with a hamstring injury, and Washington’s linebacker depth continues to get thinner. Starter Jamin Davis played every defensive snap last week and continues to improve in his second season. Washington also has Jon Bostic and Khaleke Hudson on the 53-man roster.

The Commanders announced two moves this morning to address their thinning LB corps. De’Jon Harris has been signed from the practice squad. “Scoota” Harris has been with the team since last October and played in 5 games. He had 4 tackles and a QB hit last year. He got the most action against Dallas in the game that Jamin Davis was inactive. Washington filled his spot on the practice squad with former Philadelphia Eagles LB Nathan Gerry. His time with the Eagles ended with an Achilles injury that sent him to IR. Gerry signed with the 49ers last year, but another injury derailed that season. He landed on their practice squad after being waived during training camp.