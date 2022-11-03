NFL Week 9 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans picks

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans. Philly is the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and is coming off a pretty convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They just placed 1st round rookie DT Jordan Davis on IR, and will have to compensate for that loss for the first time this year tonight. The Texans aren’t a good team and have only won one game this season. They are huge home underdogs which makes them very easy to root for tonight. The Houston Astros is also playing the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series right now! Go Houston!

Injury Reports

We held a walkthrough today. The injury report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a full practice. pic.twitter.com/N160r682D2 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 2, 2022

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) vs Houston Texans (1-5-1)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 3rd | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 812) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 825) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Eagles -13 1/2, O/U 45 1/2

Prediction: Eagles 27 - Texans 17

SB Nation Blogs: Bleeding Green Nation | Battle Red Blog

