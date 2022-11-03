Tress Way is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Washington Commanders punter Tress Way has been named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for his overall performance in October. Way is the oldest player on Washington’s roster, and has been called the MVP of the team by fans for a long time. He has been with the team for 9 years since he was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Bears in 2014.

Notes from Commanders PR:

Way is only the second punter in franchise history to win the award joining Matt Turk who earned the honor in October of 1997.

Way led the NFL in the month of October with 16 punts inside the 20 which was five more than the next closest punter. He also led the NFL in net average during the month of October

Way’s 16 punts inside the 20 are the second-most in the month of October in NFL history since the stat became official in 1976 and the most since 2009.