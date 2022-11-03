All aTwitter: 3 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have designated Chase Young to return to practice pic.twitter.com/lsj3NV2kaV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2022
HE'S BACK pic.twitter.com/QvzQrdxOgb— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2022
The D-line welcomes back Chase Young pic.twitter.com/EQeypWZ7YK— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 2, 2022
Chase Young is back. pic.twitter.com/q81rjoICMD— John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2022
Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis is a whole MOOD on TikTok today.. 6 weeks post surgery to repair his meniscus & officially off crutches @PhidarianMathis #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Zm18Wu1D3J— Jordan Giorgio (@jordangiorgio) November 1, 2022
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/VYLaixvelk— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 2, 2022
⚫️ all blacks on Sunday ⚫️@Ticketmaster | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/dwbXXWRNrK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2022
Terry really is a man of the people— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 1, 2022
https://t.co/y6hoxSZIPo
I'm still perplexed about this rating 306yds 59% completion 1TD 1Int was a 92.0 and higher than RG3s thanksgiving performance of 304yds 70% comp 4TDs 1 Int ? https://t.co/q75nGKn4a4— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 2, 2022
5 drops, 5 big time throws, 0 turnover worthy plays. He had two total negative plays on 72 snaps. Box score will always lie to you— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 2, 2022
Taylor Heinicke got new shoes. pic.twitter.com/xfmQCyVU6j— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 2, 2022
From the Commanders: pic.twitter.com/TPBHtv4Xgg— John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2022
Mike Florio of @ProFootballTalk on G&D just now:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 2, 2022
"When I sent that statement to somebody who knows how the NFL sausage gets made, who's intimately involved in league matters, the reaction was 'this statement says if we get the number we like, we're the selling the team.'"
It took an expert to figure out that a statement saying that the team is for sale means that the team is for sale?— PowerBoater69 (@PowerBoater69) November 2, 2022
In the last 24 hours, Dan Snyder's jet #2 (N904TS) had flown to Teterboro Airport outside NYC twice. Mary Jo White works out of NYC I believe. Could Dan finally be talking to her? pic.twitter.com/DjW6oE6YkF— Dan Snyder Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) October 31, 2022
I think there’s legit reason for Washington fans to be optimistic about this. Tone has changed drastically. Just two weeks ago they were saying “there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won't.”— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 2, 2022
Today, they’re “considering all options”
One possibility I’m not seeing discussed (feels unlikely but needs to be on the board):— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 2, 2022
Would he sell a 70% stake, then keep the rest as an investment and to have something to pass on to his kids, which is important to him?
He wouldn’t call the shots in that option, of course.
Not really. https://t.co/lsCmTnhwvl— sallyjenkinswashpost (@sallyjenkinswa1) November 2, 2022
Prospective buyers see the @Commanders like sports owners saw EPL soccer clubs 20 years ago—distressed assets with massive growth potential. So the price point will be high and bidding will be fierce.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 2, 2022
More on a pivotal day for DC football here.https://t.co/YlheOpTso9
With Snyder's move today, get ready for the richest offers for any American Sports team. This next deal will significantly surpass Walton's offer for the Broncos. DC is a gold mine, offers galore— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) November 2, 2022
How they got Snyder to make this move will be a 30-30
Odds on new Commanders owner or Dan Snyder sticking around from https://t.co/3WpGWiCgHe pic.twitter.com/t09twxEYaT— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 2, 2022
From Breer. Says Snyder may not want to sell to Bezos. This was his second contender. pic.twitter.com/r4sqd6y3w7— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 2, 2022
Wouldn’t even need to be Bezos. Would re-open a path to here regardless of who buys. Some hurdles exist but a new owner puts it in play. https://t.co/BUKlg5vhvL— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2022
How's this for timing. https://t.co/zkSwbVjrJz— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 2, 2022
This was the Commanders reply to an ESPN story on Oct. 13. pic.twitter.com/9ZjeE3Rr2p— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 2, 2022
Rivera is the owner killer. Has any other HC dealt with two teams changing owners before? Kind of crazy.— DC Football (@TheDistrictNFL) November 2, 2022
Minority Ownership Update https://t.co/BqvNxwqNrc pic.twitter.com/kghlaeqknW— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 2, 2022
Amid all of this — the trade deadline, Commanders ownership news, Chase Young returning, Brian Robinson news and so on — Ron Rivera lost his mother, Delores. She passed Monday evening.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 2, 2022
Rivera choked up while sharing how much she meant to him. pic.twitter.com/O9bXuiVAvO
A solid, collaborative effort across the @NFL. Proud that we are doing our part to support our @Commanders players and their vision for the community. https://t.co/45vILg3Adp— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) November 2, 2022
Cc: @joeymaloney and @MrMikeBlake Appreciate your work on this going back to 2020.
I figured I'd label some of the key spots for those who are seeing an overhead shot of the Commanders' headquarters for the first time today pic.twitter.com/Jn56kCrrn8— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 2, 2022
Maddog MD-80 landing at St.Maarten— Aviation ✈️ (@ilove_aviation) November 1, 2022
CI SXM pic.twitter.com/oWFw1e1SjK
