Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E13

Victory Tuesday! At seven wins, we are at our maximum win total for any season over the last five seasons. and we still have some very winnable games coming up. In fact, the way this Washington team is playing, it is going to be difficult to suggest any game remaining on the schedule isn’t winnable.

Against a feisty Atlanta Falcons team, Washington faced the very real prospect of swapping places with the Marcus Mariota-led squad in the playoff standings. As usual, it wasn’t pretty, but the fact of the matter is that Washington won this game more than Atlanta lost it. I understand the line there is debatable, so that is what we will debate!

Tonight, on After the Whistle, the official Commanders after show of Hogs Haven, we celebrate The Heinicke Era...an Era that is firmly underway (again) and and Era that ain’t coming to any end any time soon. Do people really have a problem with that (rhetorical question, as Twitter suggests they do)?

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM—if you know, you know.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!