All aTwitter: 29 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The sheer joy at Fed Ex yesterday when Daron Payne tipped that pass and Kendall Fuller came down with the interception was amazing. People were huggin', high fivin'. Hadn't see that since they beat the Raven in OT in 2012 and then maybe the "You like that" game.— Disco (@discoque5) November 28, 2022
This end zone, field-level view of Kendall Fuller’s game-saving INT is incredible— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 28, 2022
( via @NFL, posted on r/Commanders) pic.twitter.com/2mSR6KIeoK
HAPPY VICTORY MONDAY pic.twitter.com/zawyimQRAB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 28, 2022
.@Commanders defense tightened up when they had to to make key stops from the “usual suspects” earning the 6th W in last 7 games. It’s becoming a TEAM in every way. Lots of Big & Important Games on the horizon in December ##NFCBEAST #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/gQutnksYj6— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 28, 2022
Week 12 snaps:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 28, 2022
* Offense 62, Defense 57
* CB Christian Holmes played all but two snaps in place of the injured BSJ
* Sam Cosmi outsnapped Cornelius Lucas at RT, 36-26
* Season-high 54% of snaps for DT John Ridgeway pic.twitter.com/gZmSXl9aJv
I kept every last letter from when I was released as a reminder of where I’ve been and that feeling I had then…— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) November 29, 2022
PFF week 12 offensive grades for the commanders. Running backs played well #HTTC #pff pic.twitter.com/2jhbg1pHI4— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) November 28, 2022
Meant to share this earlier: During a scrum with Jonathan Williams — who showed a lot in 4 rushes Sunday — RBs coach Randy Jordan walked by and yelled "If you stay ready, you don't gotta get ready!" Cool moment between player and coach— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 29, 2022
BRob, Logan Thomas and Darrick Forrest all initiated huge collisions in the first half vs the Falcons pic.twitter.com/QifZoJLE6p— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 28, 2022
PFF's highest graded Commanders from yesterday's win:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 28, 2022
- Cornelius Lucas: 84.7
- Brian Robinson Jr.: 82.0
- Kendall Fuller: 79.5
More on Brian Robinson:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 28, 2022
- 18 carries, 105 yards
- 52 yards after contact
- 4 missed tackles forced
- 1 big hat pic.twitter.com/6C14fNkI1R
Logan Paulsen and @Fsmoot21SeanT break down the goal line stand that led to the game-winning INT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 29, 2022
Victory Monday episode of Command Center ⬇️
Loved some of the wrinkles in the run game this week from Scott Turner this week. Had Gibson get end around carry out of wing. This was fun too, Samuel eye candy and McLaurin gets it as second guy in jet action. pic.twitter.com/5U0zZQbfGO— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 28, 2022
Whatever Jahan Dotson’s final stats are this year won’t diminish the fact that he’s a baller and an asset. He’s just playing with a different QB and in an offense that only has so many throws in it compared to the unit he starred on earlier. Still a stud though— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 28, 2022
One reason WR Dyami Brown is playing more is simple: blocking. Has done a nice job; his block helped create an opening for Brian Robinson on a 21-yard carry around left end. Any good run game needs good WR blocking.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 28, 2022
Joey Slye is good I don’t know why I see that chatter on the timeline. Yeah he misses extra points sometimes but also rarely misses FGs and can make 50+ with ease.— Zac (@DCzWall) November 28, 2022
Tress Way explained his magical punt ...— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 28, 2022
(If this punt doesn’t bring a tear to your eye, you have no soul. It’s beautiful. ) pic.twitter.com/iMKr2cQhRm
The odds of this feel like surviving a plane crash. https://t.co/dxuNC0tdCr— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 28, 2022
The Minnesota Vikings are now 22nd in DVOA at -9.4%. They are the first 9-2 team to ever be negative in DVOA. Over 10 percentage points behind any other 9-2 team we've ever measured.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 28, 2022
Commanders played the two teams in the NFL with the best records -- the Eagles and Vikings -- and outscored them 52-38 as part of a 6-1 record that is the very best in the NFL over the past 7 weeks. https://t.co/Kdmoeqt72q— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 28, 2022
Best record in the NFL since Week 6@Commanders 6-1— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2022
Chiefs 5-1
Eagles 5-1
Vikings 5-1
Bengals 5-1
Dolphins 5-1 pic.twitter.com/J6JA0mTGik
Commanders rankings since Week 6 (entering MNF):— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 28, 2022
Winning % - 1st (.857)
Turnover margin - 1st (+7)
Time of possession margin - 2nd (7:06)
Points allowed - 3rd (15.43 ppg)
Yards allowed - 3rd (284.6 ypg)
Penalties - 5th (4.86 ppg)
3-and-out % offensive drives - 4th (23.0)
Alex Smith didn't produce good number in Washington but he won more than he lost. TH is much the same. Fuck fantasy football, I would rather have guys who win games. Even if they appear to be flukey or ugly wins, it takes a lot to win 10 of 14 games. Give the man some credit.— Washington Commanders UK fan (@WashingtonComs) November 28, 2022
another week, another pair pic.twitter.com/Nl4joWstmL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 28, 2022
(Thread) I’ve watched Taylor Heinicke play since his very first snap at ODU. So let me say this:— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) November 28, 2022
What I enjoy most about him is that he’s a winner. He’s won everywhere he’s been. And he’s doing it now in the NFL.
The only reason he ended up at lowly ODU (it was an FCS school at the time, and had little football tradition) was because college teams thought he was too small. That his arm was too weak.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) November 28, 2022
And yet he transformed ODU.
You could make an argument that a huge reason ODU is in the FBS now is because Taylor Heinicke turned the Monarchs into a FCS juggernaut. He was a machine in ODU’s spread offense, throwing the ball 50 times a game.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) November 28, 2022
He’s been constantly doubted, but just keeps winning.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) November 28, 2022
And look at him now. He is transformative again.
He has transformed the Commanders’ season.
A closer look at the Commanders' in-season turnaround: pic.twitter.com/zEnQbBrZXg— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 28, 2022
This was Ron Rivera after a 1-2 start to Year 3 in Carolina. Then he rolled off some wins.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 28, 2022
Year 3 in Washington started about the same. Then picked up just as quickly.https://t.co/OFhlgLiMaE https://t.co/k6UBkRT07i
The NFC Playoff Picture after Week 12 pic.twitter.com/VnWyf4ndxp— PFF (@PFF) November 28, 2022
#HTTC “You can’t hide” “I’m going to look in your soul so you know I’m for real” It’s not about y’all it’s about US!!! Left Hand Up pic.twitter.com/zLTO7kMEmu— Deuce__@redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) November 28, 2022
Attendance for @Commanders home games for the 2022 season— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 29, 2022
Week 1 vs Jax - 58,192
Week 3 vs Philly - 64,426
Week 5 vs Titans - 51,836
Week 7 vs GB - 60,427
Week 9 vs Vikings - 58,651
Week 12 vs ATL - 53,864
Surprising the Falcons game was the 2nd lowest total this year.
Weather had a lot to do with that— Jay (@RedskinsCult) November 29, 2022
It's gone https://t.co/hTuAGlQiPl— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 28, 2022
If Giants use Jones on read-option runs with arc blocks, then going off the evidence of today, yes he will https://t.co/9vl5Aha5A1— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 28, 2022
The #Browns added QB Deshaun Watson to the active roster following his 11-game suspension and waived QB Joshua Dobbs.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022
It’s officially Justin Jefferson vs. Sauce week. A very tough challenge for the rookie in the matchup that may decide who wins the game. Gonna be great to see.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 27, 2022
From the broken thumb to this new oblique injury, there's a chance we don't see Aaron Rodgers play again this year. Which means there's a chance we never see Aaron Rodgers play again, ever.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 28, 2022
A very good, factual look at all scenarios, even if most of them aren't practical to consider.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 28, 2022
In my opinion, given all the injury and coaching problems, Jason nails the likeliest scenario, as quoted in the next tweet: https://t.co/jeO1xSXo6U
"[I'd] look at [2023] as being the determining factor. If he returns to playing around a Pro Bowl level you can risk the 2025 guarantee by bringing him back in 2024. If he plays in 2023 [like] in 2022 there is no way you can justify opting into another $37 million in guarantees".— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 28, 2022
#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, with 90,313 votes, leads all players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. pic.twitter.com/vSyOhGtA12— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022
Washington's Tress Way is currently second in fan voting among all punters. Carolina's Johnny Hekker leads with fan 40,669 votes so far.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 28, 2022
The votes of fans, players and coaches each count 1/3 toward determining Pro Bowl rosters. Players and coaches will cast their votes Dec. 16.
Other Commanders receiving fan votes:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 28, 2022
Terry McLaurin - 7th among WRs
Jon Allen - 8th among DTs
Daron Payne - 9th among DTs
Camaron Cheeseman - 7th among long snappershttps://t.co/jbViuiaAf7
2022 Daron Payne: 6.5 sacks... 13 TFLs (at least one in 9/12 games)... Only two games without a sack or a TFL— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 28, 2022
2022 Jonathan Allen: 6.5 sacks... 14 TFLs (at least one in 6/12 games)... Only 4 games without a sack or a TFL
Teams facing Payne and Allen in 2022: Mostly screwed
A perfect example of the impact of Washington’s DT tandem of Jon Allen and Daron Payne. They’re putting up big numbers for themselves, but are also creating opportunities for others. Here, Payne creates for Jon Bostic: pic.twitter.com/LfWAGQEf0U— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 28, 2022
Should be easy money for the linebackers https://t.co/h9eOJ3hnGE— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 28, 2022
Knock 'em down ✔️— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 28, 2022
Pick 'em up ✔️@jonallen93_ | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/YBbcwj7z3i
Here is a list of all the NFL teams with three different players who have posted double-digit tackles for loss this season:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 29, 2022
The Washington Commanders.
The NFC East is a combined 32-13, best in the NFL.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 28, 2022
After Week 12 in 2020, the NFC East was a combined 14-29. Last year, they were 21-24.
The NFL has officially reinstated #Browns QB Deshaun Watson. He’s expected to start on Sunday against his former team, the Texans, in what will be his first regular season game in 700 days.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2022
Here's a fun fact: if Jimmy G goes 19/25 next week, and Deshaun Watson goes 16/26, Garoppolo would be the career record holder in completion percentage!— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 29, 2022
Also: did you know Deshaun Watson is the current career record holder in completion percentage?
Nice job by Troy Aikman explaining why Matt Ryan's receiver set him up to fail on the pick. ESPN then showed Ryan on the sideline yelling "he stopped" as he recapped the play with a coach.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 29, 2022
QBs get skewered for INTs. Especially maligned QBs. Many aren't exclusively on them.
Some very poor clock management on the final possession for the #Colts. This is just a bad sequence. pic.twitter.com/AAOjIU54pk— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 29, 2022
After Derek Carr's first Interception, a 12th player from the Seahawks bench ran onto the field and started blocking pic.twitter.com/x4CDDSfdlI— Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) November 28, 2022
The Glazers reportedly want a "record price" for Manchester United; they believe they can get offers in excess of $7.25 billion. https://t.co/t9wPyr6Qc1— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 28, 2022
A trip down the Gelmerbahn in Switzerland - Europe’s second steepest Railway.— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) November 25, 2022
Nope.
pic.twitter.com/nna21YiW28
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...