All aTwitter: 28 Nov 2022 - Another Victory Monday for the currently 7th-seed Washington Commanders (Pt 2)

James Smith-Williams deserves some credit on the play before the INT. Falcons went back to that Mariota read-option play with an arc block that has run all over Washington today. JSM felt it coming and just went straight after Mariota to blow it up— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
One thing that doesn't get enough attention on this Commanders team - we have really good depth overall. Not only are players able to step up and fill in with injuries, but we are able to constantly rotate in-game to keep key guys fresh. Making a big difference this season.— BGObsession (@BGObsession) November 27, 2022
Until today, Terry McLaurin had NEVER been two games above .500 in his NFL career. He entered the league in 2019.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2022
Terry McLaurin now stands at two games over .500
Lost in today’s game: Jahan Dotson had just one target (it came on the Heinicke INT, which was nowhere close to him).— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 28, 2022
Weather was bad, yes, but Dotson hasn’t been nearly as much of a factor since returning from a hamstring injury as he was Weeks 1-4.
Taylor Heinicke only had 14 completions today, so not like there was a ton to go around. However, seeing a box score where both Jahan and Curtis go catch-less is jarring. Logan only had one grab as well. That's a seriously quiet game for that trio— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 28, 2022
Christian Holmes started and played the entire series at CB. Matched up with 6-4 WR Drake London at times.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
Whatta win! So many Washington teams in recent seasons would have lost at least one of these last two games off the big win at the Eagles. That the #Commanders won both games is a testament to a football culture that clearly is on the rise.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 27, 2022
The Commanders completed five passes for 34 yards in the second half and still outscored the Falcons 9 to 3.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 27, 2022
All this team does is battle for 60 minutes, and win.— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 27, 2022
I'm starting to think Heinicke's Jordan Effect is real. He said the RBs would get Jordans this week and they produced 159 rushing yards.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2022
If Heinicke doesn't own these already, then he better. pic.twitter.com/JE4wVXImD0— Steve (@DC_STEVE) November 27, 2022
Taylor Heinicke is 10-4 in his last 14 starts pic.twitter.com/ynCjZTM5fW— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 27, 2022
The @Commanders are 6-1 since Week 6— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 27, 2022
That is the BEST record in the NFL over that span pic.twitter.com/FxMsOiAgnd
As it stands right this moment, your NFC playoff seedings are:— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 28, 2022
1. Philadelphia
2. Minnesota
3. San Francisco
4. Tampa Bay
5. Dallas
6. New York Giants
7. Washington
ALL FOUR NFC EAST TEAMS.
Big s/o to the @Commanders fans! Weather like today brings out the real ones and we appreciate y’all for showing up and being loud #nfl #commanders— Jennifer King (@JenniferKing5) November 27, 2022
The Sean Taylor memorial installation: pic.twitter.com/OEZQoO8Qi7— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
Sean Taylor's family visiting his locker ahead of kickoff pic.twitter.com/mZMUpkbic5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2022
There's a lot of feedback like this for today's Sean Taylor installation unveiling. My thing: As long as the family likes it, that's all that really matters. Fans, however, don't seem enamored with it https://t.co/1NJlKKxgUK— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2022
I know fans are not happy with the Sean Taylor Memorial.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 27, 2022
His family is happy though, that's all that matters.
This is Sean's daughter, Jackie.
Listen to her words, watch the emotion...this was a tough day for the entire Taylor family. pic.twitter.com/8aJdUCJdwv
The Commanders bit was to trot Tanya Snyder out—now you barely see her. I honestly do believe the reports that her being boo’d was jarring to them.— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 27, 2022
Congrats to @RiverboatRonHC on his 100th career win pic.twitter.com/7F51SRl8mW— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2022
Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022
I want this hat so badly. Not kidding. pic.twitter.com/cIDhu7P5Y4— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 27, 2022
I hope/am mostly sure the “Will he?…Nope he won’t” nature of Chase Young’s 2022 return will be a minuscule footnote in an excellent career, but as we experience it live, it is awfully odd— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2022
Ron Rivera said Chase Young wasn't feeling good last night and this morning. The flu has been an unwanted visitor in recent days.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
Payne can't wait for Chase Young to come back and add to this dominant defensive line— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 27, 2022
Wait til the end for a PSA from @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/97cKocez41
Don’t let their rookie seasons distract you from the fact that Jamin Davis is better than JOK pic.twitter.com/VKe3FGbuvf— Reid (@reidwinterfb) November 27, 2022
#Bears WR Darnell Mooney will get more tests Monday, but the fear is he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in today’s loss to the #Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/HjqgX01UtW— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022
Sean McVay says Allen Robinson’s foot injury is gonna need surgery and he’s out for the year. Happened late in the day Friday.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 28, 2022
Seattle loses; good news for Washington.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 28, 2022
A 20-minute YouTube video might not be enough time for me to truly go over everything wrong with the Broncos this year.pic.twitter.com/1uHO2uDJP6— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 27, 2022
I can’t think of an NFL trade that was so widely praised that failed so epically out of the gate as Russell Wilson to the Broncos.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 27, 2022
Just looking over some old contracts and given the size of the Russell Wilson deal Im not sure that there is another contract that is going to be looked at as bad as this one. He needs a massive turn around— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 27, 2022
303 yards from scrimmage for Josh Jacobs. 303. Three-hundred-and-three. pic.twitter.com/5RVBvyd8Jh— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022
The Raiders' Josh Jacobs recorded a single-game franchise record 303 scrimmage yards (229 rushing, 74 receiving) -- quite a feat on a club that once had backs like Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson.— Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) November 28, 2022
The most Sam Darnold TD ever. Via @nfl pic.twitter.com/2KUt5SQA3G— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 27, 2022
Justin Herbert ➡️ DeAndre Carter— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 27, 2022
An ELITE @chargers touchdown ⚡️
CBS | Paramount+pic.twitter.com/7QUqfuuArW
Already 100 rushing yards today for @JalenHurts— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022
: #GBvsPHI on NBC
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FRZHlv4OoL pic.twitter.com/1vswZ1LNkG
Garoppolo, who was already the only QB in NFL history to complete 2 out of every 3 passes, throw twice as many TDs as INTs, and win twice as many games as he lost, completed 70% of his passes today in a win where he threw 1 TD and 0 INTs. Some buffer room for the future. https://t.co/wzqcnpNOms— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 28, 2022
A reminder: the decision to go for 2 at the end of a game for a win instead of kicking an XP is not really an analytics decision. Analytics usually have this as a toss-up. It's about your gut and how good you think your offense can be on that conversion play.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 28, 2022
A statement from Daniel Davilier — Odell Beckham Jr’s Attorney: pic.twitter.com/2ofpyHGJ5A— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022
This league, man. pic.twitter.com/6kkkFXAHh4— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 27, 2022
Washington has played Atlanta 27 times in its history with a record of 16-10-1.— ESPN630 DC (@espn630dc) November 27, 2022
In 1991, The Redskins beat the Falcons 56-17 to move to 10-0 on their way to becoming Super Bowl champs pic.twitter.com/9wSqfQtUgJ
When your wife catches you in the moment of being a @Commanders fan!! #HTTC #RTDB #awthentikandthebeard #nfl #nfltwitter #fantasyfootball #DFS pic.twitter.com/j8899qQ3OR— The Beard (@Timwalkonwater2) November 27, 2022
I've picked against Washington for the last three weeks and I will continue to do it until it stops working. #ReverseJynx https://t.co/3Sw9ORGmM3— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 27, 2022
I'll never be able to unsee the #Jaguars mascot.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022
pic.twitter.com/621Zuu432L
