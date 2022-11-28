NFL 2022 Week 12: ‘Monday Night Football’ Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts picks

Week 12 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons 19-13. That win puts them at 7-5 and they’re currently the 7th seed in the NFL. The Eagles picked up another win by running all over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. Washington is set to play the Giants next week, and they’re already road favorites.
Tonight’s game is a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams have had QB issues this year and are basically out of playoff contention. The Steelers opened the season with free signing Mitch Trubisky as the starter, but switched to 1st round rookie Kenny Pickett after 3 weeks. The Colts traded Carson Wentz to Washington in March, then made another trade to bring a washed up Matt Ryan, He was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger, but is now back under center with Jeff Saturday as the new head coach.
Injury report:
Who: Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN
When: November 28th, 2022, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Colts -2 1/2, 39 O/U
Prediction: Colts 20 - Steelers 17
