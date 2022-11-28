What are the odds? Washington opens as road favorites against the New York Giants

The Washington Commanders were 6-5 coming into Week 12, and were 4-point home favorites against the Atlanta Falcons. Washington's defense and run game were too much for Atlanta and Washington got the 19-13 victory. That win gets them to 7-5, and they are now the #7 seed in the NFC.

Washington goes on the road again, and will start a two game series against the New York Giants. Washington finally goes on a bye in Week 14, before returning home to host the Giants in Week 15. DraftKingsSportsbook has the opening line at -1 for Washington, and a 42 points O/U.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Giants +100