All aTwitter: 28 Nov 2022 - Another Victory Monday for the currently 7th-seed Washington Commanders (Pt 1)

“That’s a great locker room full of guys. We all love each other, we all work hard for each other. It’s a real family in there.”@Kristina_Pink catches up with @Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke pic.twitter.com/LoH07hO6if — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

WEEK 12 DUB pic.twitter.com/u8sRB6DfD2 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2022

Opening 3rd down of the game, 3rd &2, Falcons run read-option and #Commanders fail to account for the QB keeper. 1st down for Atlanta pic.twitter.com/8qiN2UFRha — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

3rd down, #Commanders show double A gap blitz but sink out into zone coverage. Mariota takes the checkdown and Jamin Davis charges up to make the tackle and get the stop pic.twitter.com/zuewQLxdWp — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

Taylor Heinicke's longest throw of the day just so happened to be his first. Thought it was very smart to come out and go play-action to begin the opening drive. *Commentator voice* Look at how much the LBs get sucked up on the fake! pic.twitter.com/n2lfVLzZ7h — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 28, 2022

3rd and short, you know the #Commanders are gonna run some form of mesh. This time, they run mesh-dagger. Heinicke takes the over route to Dyami Brown for a nice conversion. pic.twitter.com/JUhJMEZPAg — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

Darrick Forest just did this to a Quarterback! BOOM.



What sort of WWE move was this? Looked to be somewhere between a suplex and a Stone-Cold Stunner. But I'm a novice at this...#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/X820MK652B — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022

Leak remains undefeated. Falcons take the lead pic.twitter.com/Kc0NJzdb3E — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

Good job by Heinicke extending the play and finding Terry McLaurin on a crosser to convert on 3rd & 9 pic.twitter.com/gko2Op7arL — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

big man SPIKE for the big man SCORE



#ATLvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/A0Q4zoAFV8 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2022

1st and 10 - ball at our own 47, with 24 seconds and 3 timeouts…



VERY POOR DECISION! pic.twitter.com/1lazvr8z8Q — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 27, 2022

Here's the screengrab. It does not do Taylor any favors. So much YAC available for Curtis. Not only that, but AG has an s-ton of space too. This is the kind of preventable mistake he has to avoid https://t.co/H9KK4x3sLE pic.twitter.com/XZr4CcbOJH — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 28, 2022

Not really sure what Heinicke was doing on this INT. That throw was not on there pic.twitter.com/fcSUdLPUQh — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

This is one of Tress Way's most ridiculous punts ever. Look at the ball. It almost comes to a stop on its nose. HOW? pic.twitter.com/jSSWfKgjWH — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 28, 2022

Brian Robinson is having a breakout performance. Running so physically on a bunch of different gap scheme runs. Been fun to watch pic.twitter.com/Bn9ySTdQvv — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

Taylor Heinicke gets the postgame interview on Fox. It's still a QB league, apparently. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 27, 2022

Daron Payne bursts through the LOS to make the play in the backfield, set up a 2nd and long. Good start to the drive for the defense pic.twitter.com/Fw2x3C7FyN — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

Sweat follows up Paynes TFL with a sack. Talked with @LetMualTellit this week about Sweat's motor, never stops and it pays off for him here with a sack pic.twitter.com/xwkYHqfZeu — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

DE Montez Sweat has passed Darryl Grant for No. 11 on the franchise's all-time sack list. It was Sweat's 7.0 sack this season and his 28.0 of his career. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 27, 2022

Daron Payne with a huge tip at the line of scrimmage before Kendall Fuller makes the adjustment for a diving interception to win the game for the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/6PDE2mXgz7 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

"What more could you say?"



Santana Moss is the rest of us watching Daron Payne dominate the trenches pic.twitter.com/w3ybbyaYou — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 27, 2022

