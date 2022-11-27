Ron Rivera Presser: I like the toughness and the grit of our running backs

Ron Rivera
HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after the Week 12 win
Dedicated the win to Sean Taylor’s family:
Ron Rivera opens his press conference saying...— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 27, 2022
"This one was for the Taylor family"
Running game:
Rivera thought the running game has been taking strides, from Brian Robinson to Antonio Gibson and Jonathan Williams— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 27, 2022
Rivera on his squad: “I like the toughness, the grit.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 27, 2022
100 career wins as a head coach:
Rivera on 100 wins, said it’s cool and he’s fortunate to have a lot of players and coaches that have helped him reach that point— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 27, 2022
Working past the negativity:
Commanders HC Ron Rivera “The believed in what they can do. There’s was a lot of negativity they had to get passed. They found a common bond. They know they are more than capable [of winning]” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5c3kJVdDgQ— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 27, 2022
1-4 —-> 7-5:
From 1-4 ➡️ 7-5 pic.twitter.com/oPZ8kWd7I8— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 27, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Rivera says Brian Robinson is “just starting to show us what he’s capable of.”— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
Rivera says Robinson is running with more confidence and is getting better at seeing lanes. Starting to get fully caught up.— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) November 27, 2022
Team has not arrived yet:
Rivera said the fact that things could have gone either this afternoon is “absolutely” a reminder that the team has not arrived yet. But he is proud of the way that his players came down with tough plays— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 27, 2022
Chase Young:
Ron Rivera on how close Chase Young was to playing today...— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 27, 2022
"He had a good day on Wednesday. He wasn't feeling really well last night and then this morning he still wasn't feeling good. We felt like we had to send him home. The flu bug has been going around."
Daron Payne/Jonathan Allen:
Ron Rivera on the tandem of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen: “Guys that are space eaters, guys that have that kind of impact on the game, that’s what you want.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera on how he would sum up Taylor Heinicke's game.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 27, 2022
"It's Taylor" then some laughter and smiles.
Rivera on how Taylor Heinicke played today: “Taylor,” meaning that he was exactly what the team expected. He made some plays, made some mistakes, but had his moments that helped the team win— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 27, 2022
Asked to describe Taylor Heinicke’s day, Rivera said “Taylor… makes some plays, does a couple things then comes around and makes that play that ignites things.” Singled out the TD pass to Bates— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
Beating the Falcons:
Ron Rivera: “We did some things to win it, but we also survived it. I can’t tell you how good of a football team Atlanta is going to be.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
QB Taylor Heinicke speaks to the media after the Week 12 win
Jordans for the RBs and OL:
QB Taylor Heinicke says Antonio Gibson was the first RB to approach him about the Jordans he wants this week. Heinicke also says he may puchase Jordans for the entire offensive line again. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LIak6fAaIF— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 27, 2022
Locker room:
“That’s a great locker room full of guys. We all love each other, we all work hard for each other. It’s a real family in there.”@Kristina_Pink catches up with @Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke pic.twitter.com/LoH07hO6if— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022
Brian Robinson
RB Brian Robinson Jr. speaks to the media after the Week 12 win
First 100 yard game:
Robinson on his first 100-yard game pic.twitter.com/j7i6BsvdvG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 27, 2022
TD catch:
Brian Robinson on the art of trucking dudes: "I just play football. I want to be a physical back. I want the DBs to ... fear me and respect me. Any chance I get to impose my will on a defensive back or any (defender), I'm going to do that."pic.twitter.com/3z5XH50iOm— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
"You vs. a defensive back, you've gotta win 80-90% of the time."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 27, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr. on trucking his way to a TD today vs. Atlanta⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OUvpam5X4j
Brian Robinson on the TD catch: “it’s you Vs. A DB, you’ve got to win… I pulled the trigger and it worked out well.”— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
Offensive line:
Asked Robinson on the way the offensive line performed today. Said the group started strong and continued to improve throughout the game— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 27, 2022
Big hat:
Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022
John Bates
Touchdown catch:
John Bates breaks down his second career TD grab with @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/AATBYVmrzb— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 27, 2022
Texans Jordans from Taylor Heinicke:
John Bates had his Texans Jordans on courtesy of Taylor Heinicke— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 27, 2022
Gonna need some Falcons Js next‼️ pic.twitter.com/FHZRS866Is
Kam Curl
Defense:
Kam Curl after the game talking about another fantastic defensive performance. pic.twitter.com/JZzcvTEtss— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 27, 2022
Kendall Fuller
CB Kendall Fuller speaks to the media after the Week 12 win
Interception:
Kendall Fuller on his game-saving INT pic.twitter.com/VK0ezMFZAM— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 27, 2022
We expect to win:
Kendall Fuller “We expect to win” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/quFoWGLrO7— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 27, 2022
Daron Payne:
Kendall fuller said after the game Daron Payne went up to him and told him, “I eat, you eat.” The rush and coverage benefit each other. Washington’s recent stretch is a prime example.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2022
Montez Sweat
Big boy pants:
Montez Sweat said the team had to “put their big boy pants on” today against the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/4jwRl1mkfE— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 27, 2022
Daron Payne
Capitalizing on plays:
Daron Payne: “I feel like I’m capitalizing on more plays. I’m not leaving much on the field this year.”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2022
Narrator: Yep
Tip-pick:
Daron Payne after the game, talking about the final play where he tipped the Mariota pass pic.twitter.com/WESMaBzjov— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 27, 2022
“Working on the little stuff”:
Daron Payne has taken his game to another level by working on "the little stuff."@JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/yppQ8YcjKD— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 27, 2022
Chase Young:
Payne can't wait for Chase Young to come back and add to this dominant defensive line— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 27, 2022
Wait til the end for a PSA from @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/97cKocez41
Khaleke Hudson
Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry:
Khaleke Hudson is walking out of the locker room dressed in Michigan swag from head to toe. He said he’s got something planned for Curtis, Terry and the other OSU boys on Wednesday— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Faith in the defense:
Antonio Gibson was confident the defense would get a stop with the game on the line @Ethan_Cadeaux pic.twitter.com/cDUkKDBAJ1— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 27, 2022
Jonathan Williams
Brian Robinson:
RB Jonathan Williams, when asked how Brian Robinson runs with so much power, said: "I'm not sure what his birthday is, but that day God gave him a lot of strength and some size. Genetics. He's just big and strong."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
