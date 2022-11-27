Brian Robinson and Washington’s defense lead them to a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons

3rd Quarter
John Bates blocking:
Great downfield blocking from John Bates on that Robinson toss— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 27, 2022
Almost picked off again:
This is an incomplete pass.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
That ball hit turf.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/aL8UQNjadO
Another INT - floater to left sideline. Throwing the sideline requires zip— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 27, 2022
MVP:
Tress Way is really good at his job.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2022
James Smith-Williams pressure:
Great job by Smith-Williams on Mariota there.— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 27, 2022
5 man front:
Washington used a five-man front on each play of that last series. Had not shown it much in the first half— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Brian Robinson is averaging 6.1 yards per attempt this afternoon.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 27, 2022
Brian Robinson running really well -- with power, confidence. This is what they were expecting in training camp before the shooting.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
Timeout:
Commanders keep with their weekly tradition of burning a timeout early in the 2nd half that they may need later.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 27, 2022
Jonathan Williams sighting:
Jonathan Williams is a quality NFL running back who's behind two other quality NFL running backs. Nice nine-yarder there followed by a chain-moving dive— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2022
John Bates TD:
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
Heinicke finds TE John Bates in the middle of approximately a million Falcons defenders for the TD.
Great throw. Great route.
Great result#HTTC | @jjohnbates pic.twitter.com/edM8rabNfr
Looks like TE said for the Bates TD. Dotson runs the clear out and Bates breaks outside into the vacated space. Nice ball from Heinicke and #Commanders are back on top pic.twitter.com/UYrFWlaAWf— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Missed XP:
I hope that missed extra point doesn't come back and cost Washington.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 27, 2022
Darrick Forrest:
Darrick Forrest again with a possibly TD saving tackle— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 27, 2022
Falcons FG:
Koo from 48. Bang.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
Commanders 16-13.
Brian Robinson:
Brian Robinson just continues his ascent.....A nice bounce to the outside to get a key drive started.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 27, 2022
4th Quarter
Brian Robinson career day:
Man, Brian Robinson is having a DAY.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
He currently has 99 yards and is AVG 6.1 YPC.
And he seems really, really unfun to tackle. #HTTC | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/gFEiU6FmBs
Robinson with a lot of big fella runs today. And last couple weeks.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
Jonathan Williams:
Jonathan Williams has done a nice job every time he's gotten a chance to carry the ball this season. Limited snaps; takes advantage.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2022
Ron Rivera has said the team would ride the hot hand at running back and that's currently Jonathan Williams.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 27, 2022
Offensive pass interference:
OPI on 3rd and 8 for Washington. Oy. Ball pushed back to the 37.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
FG:
Joey SLye good from 45 for a 19-13 lead.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
Daron Payne TFL:
Daron Payne bursts through the LOS to make the play in the backfield, set up a 2nd and long. Good start to the drive for the defense pic.twitter.com/Fw2x3C7FyN— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Montez Sweat sack:
SACK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
Montez Sweat doesn't stop working and brings down Marcus Mariota.
It's now 3rd and 21.#HTTC | @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/U63mLm3x12
Sweat follows up Paynes TFL with a sack. Talked with @LetMualTellit this week about Sweat's motor, never stops and it pays off for him here with a sack pic.twitter.com/xwkYHqfZeu— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Brian Robinson just eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 27, 2022
He's got 16 carries for 100 yards.
Big play Atlanta:
HUge play - Payne narrowly misses a sack. Crowd wanted a challenge that Marriota was down but didnt get flag out before Falcons next play— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 27, 2022
Missed sack James Smith-Williams:
You GOTTA stick this tackle.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
Phwoooooooooooooooar.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/zk2IKpUnvF
Daron Payne tips the ball to Kendall Fuller:
WALK OFF INTERCEPTION— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
KENDALL FULLER PICKS THE TIPPED BALL
COMMANDERS WIN
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?#HTTC | @KeFu11er pic.twitter.com/y9HZ7HWYi0
Daron Payne with a huge tip at the line of scrimmage before Kendall Fuller makes the adjustment for a diving interception to win the game for the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/6PDE2mXgz7— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Tress Way penalty ends the game:
Tress Way pummeled. Penalty on the Falcons. Ball game.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
PLEASE STOP HITTING TRESS WAY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2022
Goodbye Falcons:
#Commanders fans singing "Na, na, na -- hey, hey, Goodbye!" at the end here.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 27, 2022
