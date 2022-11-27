The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons go to halftime with a 10-10 tie

1st Quarter
Coin toss:
Washington has won the toss and defers to the second half. We're starting this thing on defense.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 27, 2022
Marcus Mariota 1st down:
Opening 3rd down of the game, 3rd &2, Falcons run read-option and #Commanders fail to account for the QB keeper. 1st down for Atlanta pic.twitter.com/8qiN2UFRha— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Misdirection & variance in the #Falcons run game was always going to be a major challenge today for #Commanders ...U just saw it on the QB keeper.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 27, 2022
Defense:
Commanders defense going with 5DL - John Ridgeway at NT -- and CB Christian Holmes opposite Kendall Fuller.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
3rd and long:
Falcons in third-and-long after that stuff. This is an area Washington wants to keep Mariota in— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 27, 2022
3rd down stop by Jamin Davis:
3rd down, #Commanders show double A gap blitz but sink out into zone coverage. Mariota takes the checkdown and Jamin Davis charges up to make the tackle and get the stop pic.twitter.com/zuewQLxdWp— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Taylor to Terry:
"F IT, TERRY DOWN THERE SOMEWHERE"— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
In a week where he started selling that t-shirt, Heinicke opens the game with a big gain to McLaurin on the first snap.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/p7dMbPnwY4
Washington opens things up with a big gain to Terry McLaurin. That's exactly how the Commanders need to attack this secondary.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 27, 2022
Taylor to Dyami:
3rd and short, you know the #Commanders are gonna run some form of mesh. This time, they run mesh-dagger. Heinicke takes the over route to Dyami Brown for a nice conversion. pic.twitter.com/JUhJMEZPAg— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Dyami Brown isn't making a lot of catches this year, but the ones he is making are freakin hard— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2022
Brian Robinson TD!:
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
TRUCKED
Brian Robinson just POWERS his way through two defenders on this 14 yard reception for the TD.
Impressive!#HTTC | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/OYVQdVKzeM
Brian Robinson takes the pass on the swing and runs over 2 Falcons defenders for the #Commanders TD. Great start for Washington's offense pic.twitter.com/Am35rkjbif— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Alex Erickson returning punts:
Alex Erickson is returning punts for the Commanders with Dax Milne out.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 27, 2022
RT rotation:
Sam Cosmi also thinks it's a wacky bit. Said this to @PeteHaileyNBCS and me the other day: "I've been telling the coaches, 'I can play a full game if you need me to,' so for the rotation aspect of it, I don't -- I haven't heard much why I'm doing it." https://t.co/FfKCwXZuDp— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 27, 2022
Logan Thomas truck:
Logan Thomas just trucked the heck outta Falcons LB Troy Andersen. Commanders playing physical— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 27, 2022
Almost bad:
This has to be an incomplete forward pass.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
Surely. pic.twitter.com/MOxaBSkANE
2nd Quarter
Read option:
#Commanders need to get on top of these read-option runs. Falcons using arc blockers on quite a few of these and Washington hasn't been able to adjust pic.twitter.com/gUdd7qPJrS— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Darrick Forrest dumps Mariota:
Darrick Forest just did this to a Quarterback! BOOM.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
What sort of WWE move was this? Looked to be somewhere between a suplex and a Stone-Cold Stunner. But I'm a novice at this...#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/X820MK652B
Run defense:
Pretty rare to see an offense create this much of a gap between Jon Allen and Daron Payne. Huge hole for the Falcons. #Commanders run d struggling early on here pic.twitter.com/c5XQx0NeWw— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Don’t throw screens at Kendall Fuller:
Kendall Fuller with another quick read on that attempted screen.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
Christian Holmes penalty:
Christian Holmes flagged for face mask. The bad kind. Half the distance after a 15-yard Patterson run.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
Falcons TD:
Leak remains undefeated. Falcons take the lead pic.twitter.com/Kc0NJzdb3E— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Washington’s D wasn’t set when Mariota snapped the ball on that TD. Atlanta’s game plan seems to be throwing the Commanders. Not on the same page. pic.twitter.com/YecnKHGzQq— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2022
Trai Turner injury:
Ankle injury for Trai Turner. Questionable to return. https://t.co/aydN13nudP— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
3rd down conversion to Terry:
Good job by Heinicke extending the play and finding Terry McLaurin on a crosser to convert on 3rd & 9 pic.twitter.com/gko2Op7arL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
Missed Terry in the end zone:
Impressive movement from Heinicke behind line of scrimmage to avoid pressure but he missed an open McLaurin for the TD. Another red zone trip that ends with FG instead of TD— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 27, 2022
FG:
#Commanders settle for Slye 30-yd FG 10-10— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 27, 2022
Big play:
Fake screen by the Falcons, #Commanders DBs get caught up on the routes crossing over, leaves a receiver wide open down the sideline for a nice gain pic.twitter.com/LjKc5pY2OV— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022
No timeout called on 4th down:
I think Atlanta was correct to run the clock before going for it.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 27, 2022
Washington - 50/50 call. I think you have to assume they get this. https://t.co/yYR4x4dGh2
4th down stop!:
Jonathan Allen with the huge stop on 4th down!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
Clutch to end the half.#HTTC | @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/6Oc5JMPixm
Heinicke INT:
Heinicke Interception.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
Probably his worst turnover of the year because it wasn't even close.
Thankfully came at the end of the half where damage is unlikely. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3wvgHNFvSK
Missed 58 yard FG:
58 yard attempt in this weather and the Commanders don't have a return man sitting under the uprights?— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 27, 2022
Weird.
