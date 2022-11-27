Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Two players were ruled out[WR Dax Milne(foot), CB Benjamin St-Juste(ankle)]. LB Cole Holcomb(foot) was placed on IR on Friday, and LB Milo Eifler(hamstring) was activated. They also listed two players as questionable [TE Logan Thomas(rib/illness), DE Chase Young(knee)].

DE Chase Young was activated before this week’s deadline, but he won’t be active for today’s game due to illness. Head Coach Ron Rivera said he had a good week, but they continue to go slow with returning him to the field. If he was activated today, he would have likely been on a snap count. Washington now has the option to keep him out one more week and wait until after the bye to give him a return game at home against the New York Giants.

Washington only elevated WR Alex Erickson, due to Dax Milne being out. Washington will have him, Danny Johnson, and Jahan Dotson available to return punts today. Logan Thomas is active today after leaving practice Friday with an illness.

LB Cole Holcomb was placed on IR, but they get David Mayo back. Washington will have a mix of players filling in for him. Expect Jamin Davis to be wearing the green dot again as he continues to grow in this defense. They also have Jon Bostic as LB2, along with Khaleke Hudson, Milo Eifler, and Nate Gerry as depth. De’Jon Harris is inactive today.

Saahdiq Charles is active. Rookie G/T Chris Paul remains on the inactive list. Rachad Wildgoose gets back on the active list with BSJ out, Bobby McCain will be playing the slot role again.

Washington Inactives

The Washington Commanders declared the following players as inactive:



No. 15 WR Dax Milne

No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste

No. 45 LB De’Jon Harris

No. 75 G Chris Paul

No. 99 DE Chase Young — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 27, 2022

