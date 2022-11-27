NFL 2022 Week 12: Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 3-point home favorites against the Atlanta Falcons. That line has moved up to 4, but the O/U dropped from 42 1/2 to 40 1/2. Washington had no problem defeating the worst team in the NFL (Houston Texans) last week, and are above .500 for the first time since Week 1.

Washington has won 5 of its last 6 games, and has transformed from one of the worst teams in the league to a legit playoff contender. The improvement has helped turn around the Commanders season. They’ve also gotten a boost from Taylor Heinicke replacing Carson Wentz under center.

Injury Report

Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Friday Injury Report: Cole Holcomb to IR, Milo Eifler activated https://t.co/5LAYE9YhOg — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 25, 2022

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) @ Washington Commanders (6-5)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 27 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Adam Amin (play-by-play)

Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Atlanta: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 386, Internet 801

Washington: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 231, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -4, O/U 40 1/2

Prediction: Washington 27 - Atlanta 19

Enemy Blog: The Falcoholic

Hogs Haven Media Information

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: