NFL 2022 Week 12: Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 3-point home favorites against the Atlanta Falcons. That line has moved up to 4, but the O/U dropped from 42 1/2 to 40 1/2. Washington had no problem defeating the worst team in the NFL (Houston Texans) last week, and are above .500 for the first time since Week 1.
Washington has won 5 of its last 6 games, and has transformed from one of the worst teams in the league to a legit playoff contender. The improvement has helped turn around the Commanders season. They’ve also gotten a boost from Taylor Heinicke replacing Carson Wentz under center.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Friday Injury Report: Cole Holcomb to IR, Milo Eifler activated https://t.co/5LAYE9YhOg— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 25, 2022
Matchup: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) @ Washington Commanders (6-5)
Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 27 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOX
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Kristina Pink (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO:
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Atlanta: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 386, Internet 801
Washington: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 231, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -4, O/U 40 1/2
Prediction: Washington 27 - Atlanta 19
Enemy Blog: The Falcoholic
