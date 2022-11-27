NFL Week 12: Sunday Night Football Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with an NFC matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers are having a disappointing season, but they did beat the Cowboys two weeks ago! They’re coming off a loss to the Titans, and will need an amazing run to even think about the playoffs this year.

The Eagles got exposed by the Washington Commanders two weeks ago on Monday Night Football, and almost got embarrassed by the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts last week. Can they get upset again in primetime at home?

Who: Green Bay Packers (4-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

When: November 27, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Eagles -6 1/2, 46 O/U

Prediction: Eagles 27 - Packers 19

SB Nation Blogs: Acme Packing Company | Bleeding Green Nation

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: